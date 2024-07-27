YOUNG AVENGERS: HEARTSTOPPER Star Kit Connor Denies Hulkling MCU Rumors

A few weeks ago, a rumor surfaced that Marvel Studios was looking to introduce Hulkling to the MCU and that it would be looking at an actor that has a connection to Joe Locke, who will play Billy aka Wiccan in the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

Per @MyTimeToShineH and The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the rumor is that Kit Connor, who co-starred with Locke in Heartstopper, is being eyed to portray Hulking.

But in a new interview with MTV, Connor says the rumor is news to him.

"No I’m not, not that I know of," said Connor when asked if he was in talks to play the character. He added, "My friend Joe [Locke] is heavily involved in Marvel and has an exciting project coming up. I wouldn’t wanna cramp his style."

Kit Connor denies the rumors of him getting cast in the MCU as Hulkling. pic.twitter.com/HcJHUlr7tQ — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) July 27, 2024

Regardless of whether Connor or Hulking are set to have anything to do with the MCU, it's evident that Marvel has plans for the Young Avengers.

There's Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Locke's Wiccan, Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang/Stature, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, Wil Deusner's Skaar, Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, Riri Williams' Ironheart, Elijah Richardson's Eli Bradley/Patriot, and India Rose Hemsworth's Love Thorson.

Having a character named Hulkling, who has no affiliation to the Hulk has always been a bit of a headscratcher and it might be a concept that studio execs think is just too complicated to bring to the MCU and its non-comic book-reading fanbase.

If Kevin Feige and co. opted to introduce MCU fans to Marvel's Next Generation of heroes, there are certainly tons of potential candidates that could fill out the team's roster.

Still, if Agatha All Along proves popular, and Wiccan becomes a breakout character, the introduction of Hulkling might be inevitable.

That's because Wiccan and Hulking are an item in the comics and even got married four years ago in the pages of Avengers Empyre Aftermath #1.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Disney+, releasing the first two episodes before transitioning to a weekly-release format.