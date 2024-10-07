JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Do Lip-Read Videos From Venice Premiere Catch Joaquin Phoenix Bashing The Movie?

Some videos from the Venice Film Festival premiere of Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux have been shared online, and they claim to catch star Joaquin Phoenix bashing the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month, and was greeted with a 12½-minute standing ovation.

Despite this warm reception (which you should never take seriously), the reviews that followed were mixed, and now that the movie is in theaters, we know that the majority of critics - and audiences, for that matter - did not care for the sequel at all.

Is there a chance the movie's lead feels the same way?

Some video clips from the Venice premiere have now been shared online, with supposed "lip-reader" technology applied to decipher what stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga were saying to each other during the ovation. While Gaga's responses do seem to line-up, it's far more difficult to figure out if Phoenix's words match the subtitles or if it's just complete nonsense. However, one angle does make it seem like he says "horrible."

Spoilers follow.

If Phoenix did have a problem with the film, there's a chance it was the ending. We know Phillips shot a scene with Gaga's Lee Quinzel being the one to kill Arthur Fleck, and not the nameless inmate (aka, the real Joker) back in Arkham.

Again, this may not be at all accurate, but it does certainly make for an interesting watch. Check out the video at the links below, and let us know what you think.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel in theaters, or have the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Unites
Unites - 10/7/2024, 12:04 PM
"Todd, great movie" XD
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2024, 12:04 PM
So....
CBM website is now a gossip column. SHOCKER
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/7/2024, 12:08 PM
Oh ffs
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2024, 12:09 PM
Over 12 minute standing ovation.

[frick]ing really?

This goes to show you how much of a circle jerk this industry is in. This is why many of them are caught off guard when their movies bomb. This includes some of these access seeking reviewers. All they do is blow smoke up each other's asses.

We need another Ricky Gervais speech to remind people of who these people are.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/7/2024, 12:11 PM
@DarthOmega - idk where they got 12 and a half from. Every source I e read says 11 minutes. Still, [frick]ing ridiculous.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/7/2024, 12:20 PM
@DarthOmega - my vote:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2024, 12:32 PM
@TheVandalore - If I were the Todd Phillips after like minute 2 I'd be looking around like

"Really? Did we watch the same film here?"

At about minute 4 I'd be like

"Ok y'all are straight up mocking me right now"

By minute 8 I'd be back in the car headed back to the hotel and reevaluating my choices.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2024, 12:37 PM
@KennKathleen - I still don't know where that Tyson gif is from, but it's never not funny
DEVWoulf
DEVWoulf - 10/7/2024, 12:50 PM
@DarthOmega -
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2024, 12:52 PM
@DEVWoulf - Hell naw lololol. How have I never seen this?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/7/2024, 1:02 PM
@TheVandalore - I'm just always concerned about the guy who starts his stopwatch at the beginning of these circlejerks. 🤔
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/7/2024, 12:09 PM
The fact this film received an 11 minute standing ovation tells you everything you need to know about the fart sniffers in Hollywood.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/7/2024, 12:10 PM
You did? Yikes!
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/7/2024, 12:11 PM
While I don’t think there’s enough here to show that’s what he said, it certainly would line up with the clip of him and Gaga looking at each other and smiling when asked about how they think it is during and interview.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-13932877/lady-gaga-joaquin-phoenix-joker-folie-deux-reaction-backlash.html
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 12:53 PM
@Ha1frican - that could be perceived as them being cheeky or maybe they are genuinely happy with how it turned out.

Could be anything more or less lol
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/7/2024, 12:14 PM
You can't even see his lips for half of that... like why is this a thing
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/7/2024, 12:21 PM
I've seen better lip-reading from those fellas at BLR.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/7/2024, 12:24 PM
@DrReedRichards - Classic! I'm always amazed at how well they nailed Luke's voice on this one.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/7/2024, 12:28 PM
@Clintthahamster -

I know, right? Yoda sounds more like Kermit, but God damn they made a bop!
CoHost
CoHost - 10/7/2024, 12:36 PM
Doubt he cares. He got $20m. He can save all the cows he wants.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/7/2024, 12:41 PM
I'm glad he sees how terrible it is (no surprise that Gaga doesn't). After the bad year he's had I'd lost a lot of respect for him. His choice of projects and also for selling out to do the sequel he never wanted to do (despite the PR that they were talking about on the first movie. They weren't talking about it. Phillips was joking about the commercial Hollywood sequel like Joker in Space or Joker 2 The Musical). But at least he still knows a bad movie when he sees one, even if he is in it.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 12:51 PM
Well he is obviously not wrong!
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 10/7/2024, 1:00 PM
Knowing how he comes across in interviews etc, I could easily see Joaquin saying ‘it’s horrible’ in regards to the standing ovation and the awkwardness of receiving it for 12 minutes. Guys not exactly a social butterfly

