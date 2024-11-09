JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Actor Calls Sequel "The Worst Film Ever Made"

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Actor Calls Sequel &quot;The Worst Film Ever Made&quot;

An actor who had a small role in Joker: Folie à Deux has shared his honest opinion of the recent sequel, and he did not hold back!

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 09, 2024 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Via Variety

Though the movie does have its share of defenders (Quentin Tarantino, for one), Joker: Folie à Deux has been the subject of a lot of ridicule over the past few weeks - but we weren't expecting someone that was actually involved with bringing film to the screen to take such scathing shots.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, actor and comedian Tim Dillon - who has a small role as an Arkham security guard - shared his blunt, unfiltered take on Todd Phillips' highly-divisive sequel.

“It’s the worst film ever made,” Dillon said. “I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces. And then I think, ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane.”

“It has no plot,” he continued. “We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the [frick] is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is.”

Not a fan, then.

To be fair, Dillon is not exactly along in his opinion. Joker 2 bombed at the box office and hasn't fared very well on Digital platforms. It currently sits at 32% on Rotten Tomatoes.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Have you watched the Joker sequel yet, or did the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Acknowledges Sequel's Disappointing Box Office Performance
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Acknowledges Sequel's "Disappointing" Box Office Performance
After Flopping At The Box Office, JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Also Bombed On PVOD
Recommended For You:

After Flopping At The Box Office, JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Also Bombed On PVOD

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/9/2024, 6:12 PM
Good luck getting work now buddy!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/9/2024, 6:15 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - being friend of Joe Rogan makes you president these days so i think Tim can found work whenever he wants to
Vigor
Vigor - 11/9/2024, 6:19 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - so unprofessional
JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 11/9/2024, 6:12 PM
I love that Tim hates this movie as well.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/9/2024, 6:14 PM
Just cast Sir Pablo Lyle nex time joe rogan is amazing
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/9/2024, 6:18 PM
Tim Dillon is a National Treasure
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 11/9/2024, 6:18 PM
Ironically he was involved in one of the best few seconds of this turd.
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 11/9/2024, 6:21 PM
I think this I wanna buy this guy a beer!😀 🍻
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/9/2024, 6:23 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder