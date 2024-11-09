JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Actor Calls Sequel "The Worst Film Ever Made"

Though the movie does have its share of defenders (Quentin Tarantino, for one), Joker: Folie à Deux has been the subject of a lot of ridicule over the past few weeks - but we weren't expecting someone that was actually involved with bringing film to the screen to take such scathing shots.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, actor and comedian Tim Dillon - who has a small role as an Arkham security guard - shared his blunt, unfiltered take on Todd Phillips' highly-divisive sequel.

“It’s the worst film ever made,” Dillon said. “I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces. And then I think, ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane.”

“It has no plot,” he continued. “We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the [frick] is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is.”

Not a fan, then.

To be fair, Dillon is not exactly along in his opinion. Joker 2 bombed at the box office and hasn't fared very well on Digital platforms. It currently sits at 32% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have you watched the Joker sequel yet, or did the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.