METAL GEAR SOLID Creator Hideo Kojima Reveals His Surprising JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Review

Joker: Folie à Deux has divided opinions, though the consensus on the DC Comics sequel is largely negative. Filmmaker Todd Phillips arguably dropped the ball with his musical follow-up to the 2019 hit, delivering a movie rejected by fans and non-fans alike.

However, Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has now weighed in and appears to believe the movie will eventually be viewed in a very different light.

That's up for debate, though we'd be lying to say Kojima doesn't make a good case for giving Joker: Folie à Deux a second chance.

"I watched 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' The beginning of the film is an animation sequence, reminiscent of the nostalgic 'Looney Tunes,' depicting a story of Joker and Joker’s shadow. In the trial that follows, the question of his multiple personality is argued from beginning to end. Is the Joker Arthur? Is the Joker another personality (his shadow)? Who exactly is Arthur? This revelation eventually transforms into a meta-perspective." "In the previous film, 'Joker,' was it really Joker who captivated audiences around the world? Or was it Arthur? This question is constantly raised to Lee and even to the people of Gotham City within the film. We live in an age of mass production of 'poetic justice' heroes, a battle between good and evil. Lately, many spin-off films with a focus on the villains have been made. Can villains be superheroes too?" Is this question posed on the big screen as a DC movie, too avant-garde? Was it the Joker that audiences around the world loved? Was it Arthur? This is where the reviews have diverged. Over the next 10 or 20 years, this film's reputation will likely change along with the permeation of hero movies to come. It may take some time for it to become a true 'folie à deux.' But there is no doubt that everyone in the audience loved Joaquin and Gaga in this film"

The Japanese video game creator is widely considered a visionary and frequently shares movie reviews on social media; however, they're either very detailed or simply an acknowledgement that he's seen something...and the latter is typically an indication he didn't like it.

That's something we recently saw with his Venom: The Last Dance verdict. He had much more to say about this movie, though, and you can read Kojima's thoughts (along with a reminder of our own Joker: Folie À Deux review) below.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters.