New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer's Closed Captions Confirm Plans For Another Iconic Batman Villain To Appear

Today's Joker: Folie À Deux featured plenty of exciting talking points for DC fans, but upon closer inspection, we can confirm that another iconic member of Batman's iconic rogues gallery will appear...

By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux earlier today (you can watch it here if you missed it) and on closer inspection, we've spotted a significant Easter Egg. 

You'll no doubt remember that the first movie featured Thomas, Martha, and Bruce Wayne in a subplot which strongly hinted that Arthur Fleck might be Thomas' illegitimate son. Bruce's parents were then killed by a man wearing a clown mask during the final act, setting the stage for Bruce to become Batman...and to really hate Fleck for causing that uprising in Gotham City. 

It remains to be seen whether the sequel picks up with that in any way, but the closed captions for the latest sneak peek confirm Harvey Dent will make an appearance. 

Set photos showed Joker's supporters brandishing signs calling Dent a "clown." so we've long suspected he might appear. When it comes to who plays him, we don't know, though Harry Lawtey (The Magpie Murders) has been linked to the role in the past. 

If he's an up-and-comer in the District Attorney's office in Joker: Folie À Deux and out to keep Fleck behind bars, then it's easy to imagine a scenario where he's attacked in the courtroom, leading to the introduction of yet another iconic Batman villain. 

The Joker franchise isn't beholden to the comics so while that would be a departure from the source material, there's still a chance we'll see a Bruce suit up as "The Batman" in a potential threequel. 

Check out some screenshots from the trailer below (the scene comes around the 0:10 mark).

Screenshot-2024-07-23-at-15-57-26-copy
Screenshot-2024-07-23-at-15-57-36-copy

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on October 2, 2024.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Sees The Clown Prince Of Crime And Harley Quinn Make Their Mark On Gotham
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/23/2024, 11:27 AM
that would be a crazy twist lol
Evansly
Evansly - 7/23/2024, 11:27 AM
I understand why people loved the first one but it really wasn't for me. I like the films it referenced much more.

GaGa can put on a hell of a performance so that does peak my interest but I'm not fully vibing with the tone
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/23/2024, 11:42 AM
@Evansly -

Totally with you on this.

Although to be honest Gaga hasn’t impressed me in the trailers at all.

Seems to me she’s doing the same act as Joker in ten first movie up to the same dance moves.

She was way better in the House of Gucci trailers.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/23/2024, 11:43 AM
"there's still a chance we'll see a Bruce suit up as "The Batman" in a potential threequel."

I highly doubt there will be a 3rd.

I'm still shocked that they got Joaquin locked in for a sequel.

"in a subplot which strongly hinted that Arthur Fleck might be Thomas' illegitimate son."

It wasn't hinted.

Arthur read a letter from his mum to Thomas saying Arthur is his.

Whether it was the truth is up for debate, but it wasn't hinted.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 11:48 AM
That’s cool though I see it being moreso just an Easter egg in the film then Harvey being an actual character in the film but we’ll see…

Seems like Steve Coogan is playing some kind of interviewer/reporter so it would be cool if he was Jack Ryder (don’t think he would become Creeper but still).

User Comment Image

Anyway , Seems decent imo and better to me then the first one (which I didn’t care much for).

