New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer's Closed Captions Confirm Plans For Another Iconic Batman Villain To Appear

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux earlier today (you can watch it here if you missed it) and on closer inspection, we've spotted a significant Easter Egg.

You'll no doubt remember that the first movie featured Thomas, Martha, and Bruce Wayne in a subplot which strongly hinted that Arthur Fleck might be Thomas' illegitimate son. Bruce's parents were then killed by a man wearing a clown mask during the final act, setting the stage for Bruce to become Batman...and to really hate Fleck for causing that uprising in Gotham City.

It remains to be seen whether the sequel picks up with that in any way, but the closed captions for the latest sneak peek confirm Harvey Dent will make an appearance.

Set photos showed Joker's supporters brandishing signs calling Dent a "clown." so we've long suspected he might appear. When it comes to who plays him, we don't know, though Harry Lawtey (The Magpie Murders) has been linked to the role in the past.

If he's an up-and-comer in the District Attorney's office in Joker: Folie À Deux and out to keep Fleck behind bars, then it's easy to imagine a scenario where he's attacked in the courtroom, leading to the introduction of yet another iconic Batman villain.

The Joker franchise isn't beholden to the comics so while that would be a departure from the source material, there's still a chance we'll see a Bruce suit up as "The Batman" in a potential threequel.

Check out some screenshots from the trailer below (the scene comes around the 0:10 mark).

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on October 2, 2024.