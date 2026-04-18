The Batman Part II Eyes Game Of Thrones Star Charles Dance To Play Two-Face's Father

The Batman Part II Eyes Game Of Thrones Star Charles Dance To Play Two-Face's Father

It's "Superman Day," but The Batman Part II has just added a heavyweight star in Game of Thrones alum Charles Dance, who is being eyed to play Two-Face's father, Christopher Dent.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 18, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2
Source: Deadline

Much has been said about the hunt for The Batman Part II's Christopher Dent, and filmmaker Matt Reeves has turned to one of the UK's most iconic actors, Charles Dance, to bring the character to life.

Perhaps best known among genre fans for his role as the evil Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, Dance is reportedly in talks to join Reeves' sequel to 2022's critically acclaimed The Batman

If the deal closes, Dance will likely share most of his scenes with Sebastian Stan, who is playing Gotham City District Attorney, Harvey Dent. Scarlett Johansson is set to portray Harvey's wife, Gilda. 

While going down the Harvey Dent route seems similar to 2008's The Dark Knight, that was nearly two decades ago. Christopher Nolan's movie also only featured Two-Face in a relatively small role before he was killed off.  Adding his father to the mix should also help freshen things up a little, and it's hard to imagine Dance playing a particularly kindly patriarchal figure.

Christopher doesn't have the most storied history on the page. However, he is typically portrayed as the alcoholic father of Harvey, who suffered from mental health problems, leading him into a violent and physically abusive relationship with his son.

Dance made his feature debut in 1981's James Bond movie, For Your Eyes Only. He'd go on to star in movies like Alien 3, Gosford ParkThe Imitation GameMank, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Frankenstein.

On television, he played Lord Mountbatten in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

"The script is extraordinary," Pattinson teased in a recent interview when asked about The Batman Part II"I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different. It’s going to be interesting seeing it come out. It’s taking some big swings."

He later added, "The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright. 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/18/2026, 1:21 PM
That would be a great addition.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/18/2026, 1:30 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Great pick, but do we really need Dent’s father in this?
Madman
Madman - 4/18/2026, 1:44 PM
@Bucky74 - Can’t say, they didn’t send me the last draft.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/18/2026, 2:10 PM
@Bucky74 - Could always be a flashback or brief scene to give insight into how his upbringing molded him🤷🏾‍♂️
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 4/18/2026, 1:23 PM
This has got to be the most overated Batman of all time, they have been talking about this sequel for about 6 years now and it probably wont be out until 2028 😳.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/18/2026, 1:41 PM
@Truoptimusprime - i say 2030
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/18/2026, 1:24 PM
He should be kang
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/18/2026, 1:25 PM
he'd have made a good ras or court of Owls member
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FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/18/2026, 1:28 PM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image

I agree
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/18/2026, 1:32 PM
User Comment Image

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BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/18/2026, 1:40 PM
I have a feeling that Reeve’s is going to give us a mix of Long Halloween, Court of Owls and Mask if the Phantasm.

Dents father will be a rich elite who is tied to or the head of The Court and they’ll have Scarjo play a combination of Talon and The Phantasm.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/18/2026, 1:41 PM

If he is both Harvey's Father AND the leader of the Court of Owls, then I will get very interested.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/18/2026, 1:42 PM
This is going to be really really bad.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/18/2026, 1:45 PM
This is going to be really really good

Reeves has never disappointed anyone. He's a master of filmmaking.

With this cast, it can't go wrong

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
maxx
maxx - 4/18/2026, 2:01 PM
hmmm.

Doesn't this kind of telegraph what the performance/character will be like? Dance is great at playing THAT guy, but I was hoping for something different here.

Very weird that so many are passing on the role (if that's even true).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/18/2026, 2:03 PM
Wait , is Charles Dance being considered because that’s what “eyed” means or is he actually in talks to join the cast?.

Regardless, if he ends up joining the film and playing Harvey’s father then that would be cool…

I could see this version of Christopher Dent being a domineering father but wealthy & renowned lawyer for who Stan’s Harvey was never good enough , not even as the D.A.

Anyway , can’t wait for this film since I liked the first one quite a bit!!.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/18/2026, 2:07 PM
Great actor, but predictable casting. His CV must contain a lot of: 'Rent-a-Twat-Dads'.

Frankenstein, Sandman ...

But if he's also a 'Court Of Owls' secret-society figurehead ... this is smart.

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