The Batman Part II Eyes Game Of Thrones Star Charles Dance To Play Two-Face's Father

Much has been said about the hunt for The Batman Part II's Christopher Dent, and filmmaker Matt Reeves has turned to one of the UK's most iconic actors, Charles Dance, to bring the character to life.

Perhaps best known among genre fans for his role as the evil Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, Dance is reportedly in talks to join Reeves' sequel to 2022's critically acclaimed The Batman.

If the deal closes, Dance will likely share most of his scenes with Sebastian Stan, who is playing Gotham City District Attorney, Harvey Dent. Scarlett Johansson is set to portray Harvey's wife, Gilda.

While going down the Harvey Dent route seems similar to 2008's The Dark Knight, that was nearly two decades ago. Christopher Nolan's movie also only featured Two-Face in a relatively small role before he was killed off. Adding his father to the mix should also help freshen things up a little, and it's hard to imagine Dance playing a particularly kindly patriarchal figure.

Christopher doesn't have the most storied history on the page. However, he is typically portrayed as the alcoholic father of Harvey, who suffered from mental health problems, leading him into a violent and physically abusive relationship with his son.

Dance made his feature debut in 1981's James Bond movie, For Your Eyes Only. He'd go on to star in movies like Alien 3, Gosford Park, The Imitation Game, Mank, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Frankenstein.

On television, he played Lord Mountbatten in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

"The script is extraordinary," Pattinson teased in a recent interview when asked about The Batman Part II. "I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different. It’s going to be interesting seeing it come out. It’s taking some big swings."

He later added, "The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.