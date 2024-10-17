THE PENGUIN Midseason Trailer Sees Pits Oz Cobb Against Sofia Falcone With Gotham's Underworld On The Line

We're four episodes into The Penguin on HBO (you can read our recap of the latest instalment here) and the cable network has just released an action-packed new midseason trailer for The Batman spin-off at New York Comic Con.

With Oz Cobb's betrayal at the forefront of Sofia Falcone's mind, she's making a bid for Gotham City's underworld...and wants The Penguin dead! Oz, meanwhile, is looking to pick up the scraps and rallies his followers to take their city back from the Falcones and Maronis of the world.

All signs point to Gotham being plunged into chaos in the remaining episodes...which once again begs the question: where is Batman?

It's already been confirmed that the Dark Knight won't appear in The Penguin, but it's hard to shake the feeling his absence won't become a distraction as we get into the second half of the season.

"He's more of a specter in the city," Reeves recently said when asked why the hero doesn't appear. "One of the things that was really exciting about the opportunity to do a show was to let it really focus on that rogues' gallery character and change points of view. The whole movie is done very deliberately from Batman and Bruce's point of view."

"The only scenes that aren't from his point of view are from Riddler's point of view. And that was done to make you think for a moment: Wait, is that Batman or Riddler's point of view?" the filmmaker continued. "This was like: What if we could just go down that alley and follow Oz in the wake of what happened in the movie?"

Check out the midseason trailer below and be back here on Sunday night for our recap of The Penguin's next chapter.

A new family will rise. pic.twitter.com/CaILAqDm4r — The Penguin (@TheBatman) October 17, 2024

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The first two episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.