A FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY's Sequel Has Been Rumored For Months But Universal Made Things Official At CinemaCon
Marvel's EYES OF WAKANDA Animated Series From Ryan Coogler Will Be Sacred Timeline Canon To The MCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2024, 9:43 PM
Sweet , can’t wait to see this!!.

I am a fan of Coogler’s work in the MCU but it would be cool to see him do a project outside of that sandbox again..

Digging the supposed concept and a hell of a cast aswell!!.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2024, 9:46 PM
This sounds like absolute
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/14/2024, 9:49 PM
Its actually a Blade origin film that they went ahead a recast Michael B as Blad hence the secret title, LOL jk jk.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/14/2024, 9:52 PM
@Steel86 - you know what? I'm in.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/14/2024, 9:51 PM
Wow. There is not a single iota of actual information about the film. Start with rumors, make up more rumors about those rumors, pretty soon we're going to be four or five rumors deep and Ken Watanabe is going to be looking old as fuuuuuuuuuuuu
Forthas
Forthas - 4/14/2024, 9:54 PM
I am so excited about this! Coogler is one of the best directors around and anytime he teams up with Michael B Jordan...it is magic! It is odd that this "vampire" film is getting launched before Blade. Maybe Coogler should have been the one to helm Blade.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/14/2024, 10:00 PM
Does this guy know how to do anything else
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/14/2024, 10:11 PM
@WhateverItTakes - other than make movies? Probably. Do you know how to do anything other than complain on the internet? Probably not.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/14/2024, 10:18 PM
@Itwasme - I'm not a 1 trick pony like cooglsr. He could make a musical and make the topic be racism
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/14/2024, 10:18 PM
@WhateverItTakes - you don't think you're a one-trick pony? Hahaha
DarkArrow19
DarkArrow19 - 4/14/2024, 10:23 PM
Blackula remake? Genuine theory

