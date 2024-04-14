Back when we first heard about this project, it was said to be so top secret that "executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan, in order to take a gander at the script," but some details have since leaked.

The film was initially described as a "genre feature," with a "period element to the story," and we'd later learn that it was actually going to be set in Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Edge of Seventeen) recently signed on in an undisclosed role, joining previously-announced cast members Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell.

Jordan is believed to be playing twin brothers (not yet confirmed), and according to a recent trade report, "Mosaku may be playing Jordan’s romantic interest (but of which twin?); O’Connell may be a racist antagonist."

Coogler also penned the script and is on board as lead producer along with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Coogler's last feature was Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw Jordan reprise his role as Erik Killmonger for an afterlife cameo. Last we heard, the filmmaker was working on a third Black Panther instalment, but there's been no official word on his progress. Coogler is also said to be involved in at least one planned small-screen BP spin-off, and was recently rumored as a possible contender to helm Avengers: Secret Wars.

We wouldn't put too much stock in that one at the moment, especially since Coogler is also taking charge of an X-Files reboot for the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.