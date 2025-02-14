CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Audience Score Has Been Revealed; Movie Takes Aim At $12M From Previews

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters and, as we write this, it sits at a "Rotten" 53% based on 181 reviews. However, fans and moviegoers have now chimed in, awarding the latest MCU movie a "Fresh" 80% Audience Score on the Popcornmeter.

These numbers suggest a divide between fans and critics, with the former group clearly finding plenty to love in Sam Wilson's first solo movie. Ultimately, Rotten Tomatoes isn't the be-all and end-all, but it can make a difference to a movie's opening weekend.

This morning, a new report from Deadline reveals that Captain America: Brave New World is currently on track for a $12 million Thursday following preview screenings which began yesterday at 2pm.

This is above Captain America: The Winter Soldier's $10.2 million in 2014 but behind Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumannia's $17.5 million, which also opened over President's Day weekend in 2023. The last MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, earned $38.5 million from Thursday previews.

However, a $12 million start for Captain America: Brave New World is no bad thing; as we write this, the movie remains on track for an $80 million three-day debut and $94 million over the four-day long weekend. We're still waiting on international numbers but $100+ million remains likely.

Have you watched Captain America: Brave New World yet? If so, you might want to check out our "Ending Explained" article and post-credits scene breakdown.

The cast and director of Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld arrived in NYC for The Cinema Society's Special Screening.



Experience the film now, only in theaters! https://t.co/cIiKY5GuT5 pic.twitter.com/9cbFT6oHZF — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.