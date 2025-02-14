CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Audience Score Has Been Revealed; Movie Takes Aim At $12M From Previews

With Captain America: Brave New World now playing in theaters across the globe, the movie has been awarded an Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. We also have news on its Thursday preview screenings...

By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2025 04:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters and, as we write this, it sits at a "Rotten" 53% based on 181 reviews. However, fans and moviegoers have now chimed in, awarding the latest MCU movie a "Fresh" 80% Audience Score on the Popcornmeter.

These numbers suggest a divide between fans and critics, with the former group clearly finding plenty to love in Sam Wilson's first solo movie. Ultimately, Rotten Tomatoes isn't the be-all and end-all, but it can make a difference to a movie's opening weekend.

This morning, a new report from Deadline reveals that Captain America: Brave New World is currently on track for a $12 million Thursday following preview screenings which began yesterday at 2pm. 

This is above Captain America: The Winter Soldier's $10.2 million in 2014 but behind Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumannia's $17.5 million, which also opened over President's Day weekend in 2023. The last MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, earned $38.5 million from Thursday previews.

However, a $12 million start for Captain America: Brave New World is no bad thing; as we write this, the movie remains on track for an $80 million three-day debut and $94 million over the four-day long weekend. We're still waiting on international numbers but $100+ million remains likely. 

Have you watched Captain America: Brave New World yet? If so, you might want to check out our "Ending Explained" article and post-credits scene breakdown

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

NHartMusic - 2/14/2025, 5:02 AM
Saw it last night, it's fine. Don't expect a lot of surprises if you have seen the trailers though.
CaptainMexico - 2/14/2025, 5:15 AM
@NHartMusic - ya it was good enough for me. Popcorn action movie, big action sequences…I asked my girlfriend if she has seen any trailers and she said no. Imagine going into this movie and not knowing anything about red hulk or any spoilers. If I could wipe my mind of comic knowledge and trailer spoilers, this movie would blow my mind. Instead, I knew everything and was still satisfied, thought all the Isiah Bradley shit was awesome, this was always just another comic book entry to me, it might not be a memorable, groundbreaking arc, but I enjoyed myself.
lvcl - 2/14/2025, 5:29 AM
MCU (2008-2019) RIP
Forthas - 2/14/2025, 5:07 AM
The people talking this down are proven wrong again. The final word comes from fans and they are supporting it! Another Disney hit!
regularmovieguy - 2/14/2025, 5:32 AM
This is not gonna be a hit dude. It will be lucky to finish above Quantumania.
lvcl - 2/14/2025, 5:34 AM
@regularmovieguy -


Keep calm! @Fortas is just a Disney bot
Nolanite - 2/14/2025, 5:08 AM
Perfecto 👌

Let it crash and burn as it should.

Waste of precious film and time.

Nolanite out
CaptainAwkward - 2/14/2025, 5:47 AM
@Nolanite - I think you’re gonna make me enjoy this movie even more today. 😆😆😆😆😆😆😂😂🤣
ObserverIO - 2/14/2025, 5:10 AM
Can't believe they forced the director to attend the premiere.
ObserverIO - 2/14/2025, 5:10 AM
Dude looks like he's crying inside.
Malatrova15 - 2/14/2025, 5:16 AM
@ObserverIO - next time Just call Hannibal Burges double
TheJok3r - 2/14/2025, 5:21 AM
I expect this to have a respectable opening due to the brand name, but to then lose momentum as people realize it's nowhere near as good as the trilogy before it. It'll probably end somewhere between 400-500 million worldwide.
SonOfAGif - 2/14/2025, 5:28 AM
@TheJok3r - To be honest I don't think it's meant to even compete with the trilogy before. I think it's just a continuation of the storyline of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier. I think the biggest drawback and this is just my opinion is that they resorted to making an Incredible Hulk sequel using a Captain America and not a Hulk.
ObserverIO - 2/14/2025, 5:34 AM
@TheJok3r - This is like a John Blake Batman movie written and directed by someone else and then rewritten by a train full of people and reshot within an inch of it's life.

How do you think that would compare to the Nolan trilogy?
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 5:21 AM
Seems a bit early to already talk about the Audience Score or atleast state that there’s a divide between critics and fans since the movie just premiered last night in the States…

That score can still go up or down depending on the reviews posted (hopefully there isn’t any review bombing but if so then take that into account aswell) so should let it settle first.

Anyway , I’m seeing the movie tomorrow and looking forward to it!!.

PartyKiller - 2/14/2025, 5:46 AM
The audience score is very suspect. Some fans and possibly Disney are inflating those numbers. Audiences are finding the movie to be dead with no entertaining moments. It is like the Batman and Robin of the MCU. It's going to drop off fast.
WakandanQueen - 2/14/2025, 6:02 AM
@PartyKiller - 82% verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes basically means B+ or B cinemascore. Not great for a comic book movie blockbuster by any means.
BigPhilbowski - 2/14/2025, 6:21 AM
@PartyKiller - it's not suspect at all. Everyone I know who's seen it thought it was good. It's on par with all of phase 1 bar Ironman
AllsNotGood - 2/14/2025, 5:53 AM
Captain America: Same Old Shit
WakandanQueen - 2/14/2025, 6:00 AM
Catching this on Sunday with friends and s/o.

My expectations have gone down a bit, but I'm still interested. Honestly, it turning not well received is not very concerning to me, for Marvel's shake. This was first shot before the strikes had them internally shake things up and we have seen things change in their apporach since - Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four both went through rewrites and only started shooting several months after. It's why I always felt more confident in their quality. Hopefully this is the last time we have to go through this and all the dooming that may come and hopefully its disappointing results (aud reception seems like it will drop notably after what looks like a solid opening weekend, by now it's not looking very likely to get to $200m dom or $400m ww) don't take down the rest of the projects (if they are, that is, of actual good quality). I guess we can really judge with the remaining big projects of 2025 (the two other films and Born Again) how well Marvel has taken its lessons and attempted to fix things. Until then, well, I hope this "older" project still gives me... something.

