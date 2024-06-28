CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Said He "Went Along For The Ride" With X-MEN Rumors

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Said He &quot;Went Along For The Ride&quot; With X-MEN Rumors

Captain America: Brave New World star Giancarlo Esposito has reflected on the rumours surrounding him playing the X-Men's Professor X or Magneto and once again teases his mystery MCU role. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2024 04:06 AM EST
Source: ComicBook.com

Rumours have swirled about Giancarlo Esposito possibly boarding the MCU for a few years now. However, two characters who have repeatedly been mentioned by fans are Professor X and Magneto. 

With Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot on the horizon, both seemed like a very real possibility. The Breaking Bad star has never shied away from playing into the rumours, though eventually admitted he'd like to play someone a little more proactive than Charles Xavier. 

The actor will get his chance with what looks to be an action-packed role in Captain America: Brave New World. While Esposito has been spotted in set photos, we have no idea who he's playing; it does, however, seem like he's a mercenary tasked with taking down Sam Wilson. 

Talking to ComicBook.com, The Mandalorian and The Boys star reflected on the rumours and speculation that previously surrounded him. 

"The fans really started the Professor X rumor and I loved it. I went along for the ride because I love the fans," Esposito admitted. "I started thinking about Professor X, because I feel like that could be a character that I would really excel at, and really be great in. They also talked about Magneto, they also talked about [DC's Mr.] Freeze, all of those things."

"I am so happy to be in the MCU. I'm happy that you don't know what I'm doing there and I'm happy that I probably don't know what I'm doing there, but I'm happy to be there and you're going to see it soon."

It sounds like Esposito was never in serious consideration to play either X-Men character, though he has previously confirmed that, after appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, a Disney+ series is up next for him. 

"When you see me in the MCU, you’re going to see a badass and I’m excited for that," he said in another recent interview. "Acting is using every part of your body, your emotions, your senses, your feelings to portray something."

"You haven’t really seen me use my body in a way I’ll be using it. The MCU is exciting. I can’t tell you who I play, but you’re gonna be excited when you see it."

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which recently took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Teases His Badass Character
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Teases His "Badass" Character
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors The Russo Brothers Are Reportedly Producing CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors The Russo Brothers Are Reportedly Producing CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/28/2024, 4:46 AM
He said he had fun trolling you 🥴
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/28/2024, 5:15 AM
@FireandBlood - He never confirmed he was going to play him, just that he wanted to
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/28/2024, 4:55 AM
It was never going to happen...

I'm a fan of Giancarlo, but his latest reappearance in The Boys just reminded me that unfortunately he's will struggle to to get out of that box that Gus Fring put him in. Hell of a character, but he can't shake it. He will always be better as the antagonist type.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/28/2024, 4:59 AM
@UniqNo - I think he could've worked for Charles Xavier in theory.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/28/2024, 5:10 AM
@dagenspear - potentially but he's already got a 'Patrick Stewart' kind of presence on screen and i would probably feel he's copying...that's just me though.

But as a black man myself, i will say the X-men is one property that i feel they don't need to race swap on. It would kind of go against what they actually represent. There's so many characters they can pull from to represent everyone fairly from any and all backgrounds. Again, that's just my view.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/28/2024, 4:58 AM
Shame for me. I was kinda into the idea of him as Professor Xavier.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/28/2024, 5:04 AM
Well...F*** you then!

Love him💁
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2024, 5:05 AM
He is kan
Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 5:19 AM
He should've been Professor X
Mugens
Mugens - 6/28/2024, 5:33 AM
Would be nice to see him in a role that was not the usual parts he plays. Been doing that bad guy thing (extremely well I might add) since Spike Lee's "School Daze".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 5:40 AM
@Mugens - yeah , I was hoping he would be given the chance to play a good guy in the MCU but oh well.

Atleast it seems like he’s gonna be getting in on the action more then he previously in his villain roles for the most part so that’s atleast different to an extent.

He seems excited about it which is ultimately what matters I guess.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/28/2024, 5:45 AM
Hard to believe they'd waste him on a nobody or a new character..... I'm hoping that the leaks are a distraction and his role is more than it appears
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 6:02 AM
While he would have been a good Prof X or Magneto (even Mr Freeze from DC ), I feel I am more excited now because of the mystery character he is playing then I would have been if he had been cast in either of those roles…

Don’t get me wrong , I’m sure he would have been great as those characters but I would never imagine him playing a mercenary that’s seemingly after Sam Wilson/Captain America which intrigued me more.

Interested to see who this mysterious character is and hopefully he’s around beyond Brave New World and this D+ series he’s suppose to be in!!.

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 6:05 AM
Now can we focus on getting actors who look like the characters for the role?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder