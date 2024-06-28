CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Said He "Went Along For The Ride" With X-MEN Rumors

Rumours have swirled about Giancarlo Esposito possibly boarding the MCU for a few years now. However, two characters who have repeatedly been mentioned by fans are Professor X and Magneto.

With Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot on the horizon, both seemed like a very real possibility. The Breaking Bad star has never shied away from playing into the rumours, though eventually admitted he'd like to play someone a little more proactive than Charles Xavier.

The actor will get his chance with what looks to be an action-packed role in Captain America: Brave New World. While Esposito has been spotted in set photos, we have no idea who he's playing; it does, however, seem like he's a mercenary tasked with taking down Sam Wilson.

Talking to ComicBook.com, The Mandalorian and The Boys star reflected on the rumours and speculation that previously surrounded him.

"The fans really started the Professor X rumor and I loved it. I went along for the ride because I love the fans," Esposito admitted. "I started thinking about Professor X, because I feel like that could be a character that I would really excel at, and really be great in. They also talked about Magneto, they also talked about [DC's Mr.] Freeze, all of those things."

"I am so happy to be in the MCU. I'm happy that you don't know what I'm doing there and I'm happy that I probably don't know what I'm doing there, but I'm happy to be there and you're going to see it soon."

It sounds like Esposito was never in serious consideration to play either X-Men character, though he has previously confirmed that, after appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, a Disney+ series is up next for him.

"When you see me in the MCU, you’re going to see a badass and I’m excited for that," he said in another recent interview. "Acting is using every part of your body, your emotions, your senses, your feelings to portray something."

"You haven’t really seen me use my body in a way I’ll be using it. The MCU is exciting. I can’t tell you who I play, but you’re gonna be excited when you see it."

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which recently took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.