CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer Hides The Movie's True Villain In Plain Sight - SPOILERS

There were lots of big talking points in the first teaser for Captain America: Brave New World, including some noteworthy changes from the CinemaCon trailer which have likely been removed for one of two reasons.

The first is that Marvel Studios didn't want to give too much away in this sneak peek; at CinemaCon, President Ross was shown asking Sam Wilson to "rebuild The Avengers" and Isaiah Bradley attempted to assassinate the Commander-in-Chief after Winter Soldier-style brainwashing was activated.

The second possibility is that those plot beats have been taken out, alongside the Serpent Society according to social media's many scoopers, as a result of recent reshoots.

We'll have to wait and see, but one key character thankfully remains: The Leader.

While we'd imagine most of you picked up on this (it's pretty hard to miss), the Captain America: Brave New World trailer features not one, but two glimpses of the iconic Hulk villain.

Subtitles for the sneak peek confirm the shadowy figure below is Samuel Sterns, while we're also pretty sure that's also him at the White House taking a photo...if the green hand is any indication, anyway. One thing we can say based on what we see here is that The Leader's comically large head isn't quite some the same scale as his comic book counterpart!

So, is Sterns the movie's true villain? If you're familiar with the source material, then you'll know he creates Red Hulk and that he has a penchant for making Super Soldiers (something we've already seen in the MCU). Perhaps Ross kept him locked up in the laboratory we see elsewhere in the trailer and he's now out to make him pay?

Take a closer look at Captain America: Brave New World's take on The Leader below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.