RUMOR: Julius Onah Replaced As Director On CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - DEBUNKED

RUMOR: Julius Onah Replaced As Director On CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - DEBUNKED

As Captain America: Brave New World enters its latest round of reshoots, we're hearing that Marvel Studios has decided to replace original director Julius Onah on the project...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2024 09:11 AM EST

UPDATE: A source familiar with the project has confirmed that Julius Onah is still on board as director of Captain America: Brave New World.

Original story follows.

Captain America: Brave New World has had a tumultuous journey to the screen, and whether every rumor about issues plaguing the production prove to be accurate or not, it seems clear that Marvel Studios is struggling to deliver the best possible version of the movie.

Amid reports of a ballooning budget, disappointing test-screenings and a lot of reshoots, the movie began another round of additional photography on Monday, and we're now hearing that another director has stepped behind the camera.

According to World of Reel, original director Julius Onah is no longer at the helm.

“He’s in over his head. Onah will keep his directing credit on Brave New World, and he’s being a good sport about it, but he’s certainly not calling the shots on the movie."

Assuming this is accurate, it's not clear exactly when Onah was replaced, but it is worth noting that the filmmaker was not present at D23 or D23 Brazil when the movie was being showcased. WOR believes he is still planning to promote the film next year, however.

Brave New World is set for release exactly three months from now, so it was assumed that these latest reshoots weren't going to be particularly extensive. But if Marvel has brought in a new director to oversee production from here on in, it's difficult to imagine Anthony Mackie and co. were brought back to set for a few minor pick-ups.

This is very much just a rumor for now, so we'll be sure to keep you updated.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Image Released As Anthony Mackie Returns To Set For More Reshoots
Related:

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Image Released As Anthony Mackie Returns To Set For More Reshoots
Red Hulk Rages And A New Team Assembles In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills
Recommended For You:

Red Hulk Rages And A New Team Assembles In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 9:46 AM
.............CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW DIRECTOR
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/13/2024, 12:10 PM
@Spoken - This has Joss Whedon's JL written all over it. MCU is just hoping the attraction of a red hulk will bring the bucks and the story won't matter has much
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 12:17 PM
@lazlodaytona - This story is just completely wrong. At first I was really optimistic when this was first announced and excited, but now? Just a waste of potential.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2024, 9:48 AM
Replacing a director after the movies been completed is always a good sign. Hope they continue to hire unknown and indie directors
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 11/13/2024, 11:37 AM
Important to recall that this is exactly what happened with ROGUE ONE.
Gambito
Gambito - 11/13/2024, 12:07 PM
@AwesomePromoz - and Justice League
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/13/2024, 12:11 PM
@Gambito - was about to say that as well :D
Biggittyb76
Biggittyb76 - 11/13/2024, 9:49 AM
Hey, I’ve got a good name for it. Box Office Poison! -Norm Macdonald-
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/13/2024, 10:01 AM
@Biggittyb76 - I'm on "Bored" with your comment
Songoty
Songoty - 11/13/2024, 9:53 AM
That's what they get for hiring these nobodies for cheap. Who would guess?
WaffeX
WaffeX - 11/13/2024, 9:55 AM
Justice League vibes

I will watch it because of the Red Hulk and the Leader
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/13/2024, 10:12 AM
@WaffeX - as long as the cast don't refuse to work out of zealous loyalty to the previous director they should be fine. It's not like Julius Onah is Zack Snyder. I've never even heard of him to be frank.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/13/2024, 10:14 AM
My bad, I just googled him and I've actually seen most of his films. Cloverfield Paradox was flawed. Luce was good though.
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 11/13/2024, 11:37 AM
@WaffeX - ROGUE ONE VIBES
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/13/2024, 12:12 PM
@WaffeX - As I commented, that's where Marvel has probably made their mistake. The hope Red Hulk will be the money maker and they kinda forgot about quality story.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/13/2024, 9:56 AM
So they're still picking these hired hands, because they won't push back when it comes to creative decisions, because they never budge for any director or writer. When will they realize that THEY'RE THE PROBLEM lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/13/2024, 10:01 AM
Dumb ass Disney, and there's Rumor that the EA ceo will replace Iger HAHAHAHA
Matador
Matador - 11/13/2024, 11:28 AM
@bobevanz - That's like hiring Amy Pascal to run Disney.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/13/2024, 9:57 AM
man, Marvel/Disney and its directors relationship is a mess.... :/
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/13/2024, 10:03 AM
Marvel should rethink their director policy, they a big enough now that they shouldn't be relying on people with almost no experience. The time to run unecessary risks is long gone.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 10:06 AM
This is what happens when you put DEI first before talent. Always Preaching that they put people of color but seriously unqualified for the job.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/13/2024, 10:13 AM
@Gabimaru - honestly no one seems to preach as much as the people complaining about feeling everything is DEI
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2024, 10:37 AM
@Gabimaru - If DEI is to blame for this instance, how do you explain the vast, vast majority of terrible movies which are made primarily by white male directors?
Vigor
Vigor - 11/13/2024, 10:54 AM
@Clintthahamster - he won't have an answer for that
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:04 AM
@Vigor - want some popcorn?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:06 AM
@Slotherin - of course they do, kevin feige does these in interviews. and i always roll my eyes whenever see this preachy nonsense
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:10 AM
@Clintthahamster - sure you can say previous phase are mediocre. and few reshoots but there wasn't as excessive as this. oh no yeah i forgot the marvels. putting in charge a incompetent inexperience directors and writers obviously will balloon your budget.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/13/2024, 11:13 AM
@Clintthahamster - OOF!!!! You didn't need to hurt them with that comment, hahaha. That is FACTS. Megalopolis, the Avatar movies (the visuals are great, but the overall story is crap), Fantastic Four 2014, the Whedon Justice League, among all of the other Greatest Hits of shitty movies made by white directors.

People just want to complain about DEI and shit being "woke" just to do it. I'm heavily anticipating the same crowd to make comments about a Black actor playing a GREEN Wicked Witch of the West. YOU KNOW IT'S COMING TO CBM.COM COMMENTS SECTIONS.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2024, 11:22 AM
@Gabimaru - "putting in charge a incompetent inexperience directors and writers obviously will balloon your budget."

Sure. Not sure what that has to do with the director's race, tho.
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 11:29 AM
@Gabimaru - "This is what happens when you put DEI first before talent. Always Preaching that they put people of color but seriously unqualified for the job."

Has ZERO to do with that, ignorance is bliss.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2024, 11:36 AM
@JayLemle - "I'm heavily anticipating the same crowd to make comments about a Black actor playing a GREEN Wicked Witch of the West."

Oh, they've been complaining about that for months, though it looks like the most egregiously racist comments have been deleted.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:37 AM
@Clintthahamster - Just as i explained in my first argument. they put POC DEI directors just for the camera and press. and put talent as secondary.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/13/2024, 11:39 AM
@Spoken - oh yeah? care to explain the endless reshoots?
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 11:45 AM
@Gabimaru - The endless reshoots is because the movie is bad, it has nothing to do with the director being POC or having DEI incentives. Even if you slapped a white director with the same script, they would still be running into reshoots. At least make sense when you try to stereotype.

Wanna explain the endless reshoots for Ant-Man 3 with a white director?
Songoty
Songoty - 11/13/2024, 11:51 AM
@Clintthahamster - I mean... Marvel's biggest failure ever, by far, was done by a black woman....
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 11:57 AM
@Songoty - I mean...one of Marvel's biggest successful films, by far, was done by a black man....
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2024, 11:57 AM
@Songoty - And ten of their 15 lowest grossing movies were directed by white men.


@Gabimaru - "they put POC DEI directors just for the camera and press. and put talent as secondary."

I'd like for you to explain how you know this. What facts do you have to back it up?
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/13/2024, 12:03 PM
@Songoty - Don't forget Eternals as well.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/13/2024, 12:05 PM
@Clintthahamster - good lord! Really?!?!?! Well, I'm glad I haven't seen these comments on here. If they're being deleted, then, SHOUT-OUT TO THAT MOD!

Have you seen this woman sing? She can sing her ass off. I usually cannot stand movies made for families or children. Something about the trailer feels EPIC. It's so inspiring to me, for some reason. I said to myself after the first time I saw the trailer on the IMAX screen that I was going to see the movie on Thursday (or, possibly Wednesday in this case with Thursday being Thanksgiving) previews night.
Spoken
Spoken - 11/13/2024, 12:43 PM
@Clintthahamster - Don't even waste your time since buddy doesn't even know what post he is commenting on or even what page.

@Gabimaru - Hey old man, the post is here or do you think CBM still deleted your post?
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder