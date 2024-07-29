There Are Multiple Hulks In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD According To Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie may have let a huge plot point leak in a SDCC interview for Captain America: Brave New World, as he confirmed that multiple Hulks will appear!

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2024 07:07 PM EST

If you thought Red Hulk would be the only Hulk appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, think again.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at SDCC, Brave New World star Anthony Mackie revealed that the film will feature multiple Hulks.

"The events of Hulk and his film don't pertain to this movie at all," began Mackie. He added, "And when he shows up, not Red Hulk, the other Hulk- there are multiple Hulks..."

At this point Harrison Ford taps Mackie, seemingly as if he's surprised to learn this info (or possibly even to stop Mackie from saying more), but Mackie continues on, stating, "But there's only one Red Hulk, there's only one."

"When he shows up, his world, his universe, his story- it's completely separate from the way we utilize him in our story."

Reading between the lines, it seems as if the "he" that Mackie is referring to above is none other than Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk.

However, the way Mackie emphasizes the fact that there's more than one Hulk in the movie leads us to believe that there might be even more Gamma powered monsters set to appear.

Liv Tyler is confirmed to appear as Betty Ross, meaning that there's the possibility that Red She-Hulk could also appear. And in Marvel Studios has already introduced fans to She-Hulk in the previously released Disney+ series. The Disney+ series also introduced viewers to the Hulk's son Skaar, played by Wil Deusner.

Plus, Tim Blake Nelson's Leader has been out of the spotlight for a long time, who knows what he's been up to after the events of The Incredible Hulk? Perhaps he's been playing mad scientist, creating other Gamma radiation monsters?

There's certainly a lot of moving parts in Brave New World with a dead Celestial, adamantium, the Serpent Society, and brainwashed former Super Soldiers out to assassinate the president all swirling around this new revelation that the film contains multiple Hulks.

While the film has been described as trying to replicate the realistic drama of Captain America: The Winter Solider, there's certainly a large number of fantastical elements that director Julius Onah is weaving together.

Captain America: Brave New World, formerly titled New World Order, is a Phase 5 MCU film currently set for release on February 14, 2025. Onah directs from a script penned by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Additionally, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and Phuong Kubacki have undisclosed roles in the film.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Cast Talk Red Hulk, Sidewinder, And Why Movie Is Key To MCU's Future
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/29/2024, 7:21 PM
Avengers: EMH - Gamma World
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 7:39 PM
@DrReedRichards - still the best version of the characters outside the comics.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/29/2024, 7:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

Tick-tick-boom. 😉

SATW42
SATW42 - 7/29/2024, 7:23 PM
I still feel like thunderbolts is a back door world war hulk movie and that’s the asterix
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2024, 7:33 PM
@SATW42 - I think Sentry is the answer to World War Hulk and Val with the US government plan to use a Hulk army to force Wakanda into war so America can pillage the Vibranium deposits and when Val and the corrupt government are done they will deploy The Sentry to eradicate the Hulks and look like the heroes.
Havenless
Havenless - 7/29/2024, 7:23 PM
That’s not what he said. He’s letting Harrison know he’s talking about the other Hulk’s movie, not Red Hulk, because there are multiple Hulks
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/29/2024, 7:26 PM
@Havenless - yea, I don’t think that interview confirms anything at all.


That said, I hope it’s true.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 7:23 PM
She Hulk? Skaar? And maybe the Maestro?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2024, 7:34 PM
@Nomis929 - Maestro will be a key ally in Secret Wars. And it might be Eric Bana's Hulk.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 7:44 PM
@SonOfAGif - Hmmmm....interesting.
Humby
Humby - 7/29/2024, 7:25 PM
I think this is a misunderstanding because Mackie stumbles as he is speaking to the interviewer and Harrison Ford. He literally starts off by saying Hulk does not pertain to this film.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2024, 7:25 PM
mackie the wackie
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2024, 7:26 PM
Nahhhhhhhh.....Harrison cooked Mackie. Harrison basically told us we getting Hulk. Mackie was finna play it off nicely. Decent recovery tho.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 7:27 PM
Even Betty Ross became a Red Hulk for a while.
CoHost
CoHost - 7/29/2024, 7:29 PM
I am Hulk!
Spoken
Spoken - 7/29/2024, 7:35 PM
So...it's a backdoor Hulk movie?
Spelunker
Spelunker - 7/29/2024, 7:38 PM
I have a rabbit whole story, maybe red hulk doesn’t appear until the 3rd act… the “assassination” act is not what it seems. I believe the attack is only to inject the president with the gamma, or to prove that he is a meta to the world. It is a government coverup, just like falcon and the winter soldier.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/29/2024, 7:39 PM
@Spelunker - Hmmm, I could see that happening.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2024, 7:45 PM
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 8:43 PM
@AllsGood - I was wondering when you were going to show up, DoubleD. Lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 7:48 PM
Wasn’t their a rumor awhile back that Ruffallo would be appearing in this and this would set the stage for a version of World War Hulk in the future where the U.S and other governments in the absence of the Avengers start creating their own heroes and Hulks?.

If that’s the case then I can understand Mackie’s comments (unless he just misspoke or was kidding around).

I also wouldn’t be surprised if Ross maybe held Sterns captive and forced him to create more Hulks & Super Soldiers for him like he originally wanted and now Leader is trying to get his revenge and making Ross a Hulk is part of that like a “be careful what you wish” for thing.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2024, 7:53 PM
Marvel Studios Bigger and Stronger.

GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2024, 7:57 PM
I love Anthony Mackie's laugh. Guy's hilarious.
CoHost
CoHost - 7/29/2024, 7:58 PM
@GeneralZod - Reminds me of Axel Foley.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/29/2024, 8:00 PM
This reminds me of all those Batman tv shows that have everything except Batman. This is basically a Hulk movie with 2 of his major villains without the Hulk. Of course it's also a Captain America movie without Captain America.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/29/2024, 8:02 PM
I'll take Banner and Jennifer. You can keep Skaar, thanks.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/29/2024, 8:09 PM
What we think that means…

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2024, 8:16 PM
Great cartoon. The Hulk even picks up Thors Hammer and throws back at him at 1:40 mark in the video.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/29/2024, 8:28 PM
Oh man, this movie is going to be one of the biggest box office bombs of ALL TIME.

400M-plus budget. They need to make $900M to $1B just to break even. Insane.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2024, 8:45 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Following Capatian America: Winter Soldier tone and focusing on Quality. 1 Billion Plus at the Box Office.

sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 7/29/2024, 8:42 PM
Multiple Hulks or multiple cameos?
