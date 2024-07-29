There Are Multiple Hulks In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD According to Anthony Mackie.

If you thought Red Hulk would be the only Hulk appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, think again.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at SDCC, Brave New World star Anthony Mackie revealed that the film will feature multiple Hulks.

"The events of Hulk and his film don't pertain to this movie at all," began Mackie. He added, "And when he shows up, not Red Hulk, the other Hulk- there are multiple Hulks..."

At this point Harrison Ford taps Mackie, seemingly as if he's surprised to learn this info (or possibly even to stop Mackie from saying more), but Mackie continues on, stating, "But there's only one Red Hulk, there's only one."

"When he shows up, his world, his universe, his story- it's completely separate from the way we utilize him in our story."

Reading between the lines, it seems as if the "he" that Mackie is referring to above is none other than Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk.

However, the way Mackie emphasizes the fact that there's more than one Hulk in the movie leads us to believe that there might be even more Gamma powered monsters set to appear.

Liv Tyler is confirmed to appear as Betty Ross, meaning that there's the possibility that Red She-Hulk could also appear. And in Marvel Studios has already introduced fans to She-Hulk in the previously released Disney+ series. The Disney+ series also introduced viewers to the Hulk's son Skaar, played by Wil Deusner.

Plus, Tim Blake Nelson's Leader has been out of the spotlight for a long time, who knows what he's been up to after the events of The Incredible Hulk? Perhaps he's been playing mad scientist, creating other Gamma radiation monsters?

There's certainly a lot of moving parts in Brave New World with a dead Celestial, adamantium, the Serpent Society, and brainwashed former Super Soldiers out to assassinate the president all swirling around this new revelation that the film contains multiple Hulks.

While the film has been described as trying to replicate the realistic drama of Captain America: The Winter Solider, there's certainly a large number of fantastical elements that director Julius Onah is weaving together.

Captain America: Brave New World, formerly titled New World Order, is a Phase 5 MCU film currently set for release on February 14, 2025. Onah directs from a script penned by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Additionally, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and Phuong Kubacki have undisclosed roles in the film.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.