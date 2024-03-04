Former CAPTAIN AMERICA Chris Evans On Comic Book Movies: "If It Was Easy, There'd Be A Lot More Good Ones"

The MCU's former Captain America, Chris Evans, has weighed in on the current state of the comic book movie genre, and he feels that some superhero films don't get the credit they deserve...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 04, 2024 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Captain America

Superhero movies haven't had the easiest time of things over the past couple of years, as audiences and critics alike seem to be feeling increasingly jaded (one might say, fatigued) with the recent output from Marvel Studios and Warner Bros./DC.

It's become almost fashionable to take shots at comic book-based movies these days, with well-respected directors such as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and Quentin Tarantino outlining their issues with what the latter described as the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" in a recent interview.

Some would agree with their assessments, and most would probably admit that they at least raise some valid points, but with so much negativity directed at CBMs, it can be easy to forget that the genre has produced some truly brilliant cinema.

The MCU's former Captain America, Chris Evans, was asked for his take on the current crop of comic book movies during a panel at Emerald City Comic-Con over the weekend, and he believes a lot of superhero films simply don't get the credit they deserve.

“If it was easy, there’d be a lot more good ones - not trying to throw shade. [Some] are objectively phenomenal films.”

To be fair, it has been a while since we've seen a "phenomenal" superhero movie. Even leaving personal tastes aside, the box office speaks for itself when it comes to how general audiences feel. Can Deadpool and Wolverine turns things around? We wouldn't get against the drawing power of the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman), and it's definitely worth keeping those record-breaking trailer views in mind.

As for Evans and his potential return to the MCU as Steve Rogers, rumors persists that he will play a role in Avengers: Secret Wars, but if recent comments from the actor are any indication, he's in no rush to pick up the shield again.

"Ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life,” he said in a 2023 interview. “I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

What do you make of Evans' comments? What do you think it'll take to move Hollywood out of its superhero slump? Be sure to share your thoughts down below.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: Ranking Each Of The Star Spangled Avenger's MCU Costumes From Worst To Best
Marvel Studios' Mysterious NOMAD/CAPTAIN AMERICA Project May Still Be Happening
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2024, 8:10 AM
Quantity over quality.
IAmAHoot - 3/4/2024, 8:10 AM
Origame - 3/4/2024, 8:17 AM
Those trailer views were greatly exaggerated. They included people watching the superbowl ad to get that number. The actual number of views, while still impressive, isn't the record breaking number they claim it to be.
GeneralChaos - 3/4/2024, 8:18 AM
He's right.
tylerzero - 3/4/2024, 8:21 AM
@GeneralChaos -

slickrickdesigns - 3/4/2024, 8:18 AM
The movies just had more soul in them up until after endgame… then it just turned into how many new characters can we introduce as fast as possible and plots for movies turned into inconsequential minor adventures that barely have there own plot let alone barely serve an overall phase 4/5/6 story arc.
Arrows - 3/4/2024, 8:19 AM
TheMetaMan - 3/4/2024, 8:23 AM
It seems that almost everyone actors and fans alike are experiencing legitimate superhero fatigue. Except for me.
Art is subjective. I’ve probably seen 90% of what the superhero/comicbook genre has to offer and I’m far from bored.
I think actors like Chris get asked about this stuff all the time and it often overshadows their efforts in other projects hence the ambiguous response. Anyway he was a great Captain America and he was awesome in snowpiercer.
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2024, 8:30 AM
@TheMetaMan - it’s definitely not fatigue for me but I get a priority shift to an extent in that something has to really interest me strongly now to go to the theaters , whether it be cbm or not.
FlopWatchers5 - 3/4/2024, 8:23 AM
Marvel just hit different. Dynasty.
WhateverItTakes - 3/4/2024, 8:24 AM
Well we had a lot and large percentage of good ones
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2024, 8:33 AM
I agree though I feel like that can be said for movies & tv in general…

No one sets out to make anything bad , even [frick]ing Tommy Wiseau thought he was making something good with “The Room” lol.

It’s easy for us to sit behind our screens and armchair quarterback but it’s a hard business in which you have to problem solve at every turn , collaborate with so many departments whilst also navigating the business side of things with the execs & studios so my heart always goes out to the filmmakers (especially as someone who has had atleast some experience in it).

Let’s have some empathy people , that seems to sadly be lessening nowadays.

