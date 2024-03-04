Former CAPTAIN AMERICA Chris Evans On Comic Book Movies: "If It Was Easy, There'd Be A Lot More Good Ones"

Superhero movies haven't had the easiest time of things over the past couple of years, as audiences and critics alike seem to be feeling increasingly jaded (one might say, fatigued) with the recent output from Marvel Studios and Warner Bros./DC.

It's become almost fashionable to take shots at comic book-based movies these days, with well-respected directors such as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and Quentin Tarantino outlining their issues with what the latter described as the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" in a recent interview.

Some would agree with their assessments, and most would probably admit that they at least raise some valid points, but with so much negativity directed at CBMs, it can be easy to forget that the genre has produced some truly brilliant cinema.

The MCU's former Captain America, Chris Evans, was asked for his take on the current crop of comic book movies during a panel at Emerald City Comic-Con over the weekend, and he believes a lot of superhero films simply don't get the credit they deserve.

“If it was easy, there’d be a lot more good ones - not trying to throw shade. [Some] are objectively phenomenal films.”

To be fair, it has been a while since we've seen a "phenomenal" superhero movie. Even leaving personal tastes aside, the box office speaks for itself when it comes to how general audiences feel. Can Deadpool and Wolverine turns things around? We wouldn't get against the drawing power of the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman), and it's definitely worth keeping those record-breaking trailer views in mind.

As for Evans and his potential return to the MCU as Steve Rogers, rumors persists that he will play a role in Avengers: Secret Wars, but if recent comments from the actor are any indication, he's in no rush to pick up the shield again.

"Ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life,” he said in a 2023 interview. “I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

What do you make of Evans' comments? What do you think it'll take to move Hollywood out of its superhero slump? Be sure to share your thoughts down below.