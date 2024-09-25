THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau Nearly Donned Classic Ms. Marvel Suit

Lashana Lynch first played Maria Rambeau in the '90s-set Captain Marvel and, after WandaVision revealed that she'd died during the Blip, we thought that was it for the character.

Maria did show up for a flashback in The Marvels but it was in the mid-credits scene that we got to see a far more heroic Variant than the one who was part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Illuminati.

Seemingly part of the X-Men, Binary met her alternate-reality counterpart's daughter, Monica, and it's widely believed this scene was playing out on Earth-100005 and setting the stage for an Incursion in the next Avengers movies.

Now, we have some new concept art from The Marvels: The Art of The Movie showcasing some of the costume designs considered for the hero.

With Maria clearly her world's Captain Marvel, three classic Carol Danvers designs were incorporated into the design; those were a Binary suit along the lines of what we eventually saw on screen, the original Ms. Marvel costume, and the Captain Marvel: The End design.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Lynch and asked about her surprise appearance in The Marvels' memorable mid-credits scene.

"I mean, even that sentence, I’m like, 'Am I?'" she responded when we talked about Binary being a member of the X-Men. "That’s not a sentence that’s been put to me at all; we’ve not had a conversation about that. I dipped in for, I think a day. I think I had one day on that film which is wild for it to be so impactful. I was there for a day because I was on Matilda at the time, so that’s wild."

"I don’t know. I don’t know. I used to find it a little bit of a hindrance to not know as I like to know what’s coming and plan, but I love now that I don’t know," Lynch continued. "I love that I didn’t know that was happening. That’s something that came across time as a slow plan. Well, for me, anyway. They probably had it planned the whole time."

"I genuinely don’t know what’s next, but I think with where the franchise is going, it’s naturally going to be exciting. And I’m excited to see where it goes next," the actor teased.

You can watch that interview, and see this new concept art from The Marvels, below.

OG COMIC CAROL DANVERS IMAGES FOR COMPARISON pic.twitter.com/U1Dsqw4az3 — Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) September 25, 2024

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters worldwide.