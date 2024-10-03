THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals More Of Ryan Meinerding's Comic-Accurate Beast Designs

The Marvels ended with a jaw-dropping surprise when a visit to an alternate reality saw us meet a comic-accurate Variant of Beast. Now, we have even more concept art depicting the X-Man's MCU overhaul...

The Marvels ended with a massive mid-credits scene surprise when X-Men: The Last Stand star Kelsey Grammer reprised his role as Henry "Hank" McCoy for the hero's MCU debut.

With Photon trapped in a parallel universe that the X-Men call home (presumably Earth-100005 following the events of Deadpool & Wolverine), the stage has been set for those characters to eventually make their way to Earth-616, a world which currently has only a handful of mutants. 

Today, we have even more concept art of Grammer's new-look Beast - from the new Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding book - and it's clear this version was heavily inspired by X-Men: The Animated Series and the character's classic comic book appearance. 

Bryan Singer, Brett Ratner, Matthew Vaughn, and Simon Kinberg all failed to nail Hank's live-action appearance, and Marvel Studios' decision to head down the CG route clearly paid off. 

It's unclear how big of a role the X-Men will play in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars but the chances of an Earth-616/Earth-100005 Incursion pitting the two teams against each other seems high. 

"There's nothing I can talk about," Grammer said earlier this month of a possible Beast return. "What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost...it wasn't unexpected."

"There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

Take a closer look at The Marvels' take on Beast in the X post below. 

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels is now streaming on Disney+.

View Recorder