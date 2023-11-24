THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Official Look At That Massive Mid-Credits Cameo - SPOILERS

Some new concept art from The Marvels has been released online, offering an official hi-res look at that big-name character cameo from the mid-credits scene that you had to see to believe!

By RohanPatel - Nov 24, 2023 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

While Marvel Studios' The Marvels, unfortunately, didn't light the box office on fire this past month, its post-credits sequence certainly managed to ignite imaginations and excite fans in a way that felt very reminiscent of the golden days of the Infinity Saga. 

The mid-credits sequence, which arrived just moments after Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) recruited Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to her new team, featured the official debut of our second original X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast (Kelsey Grammer), was revealed as the doctor treating Maria Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after she closed the rupture in the multiverse and found herself stranded in another universe. 

While much has been rumored about the X-Men's eventual debut in the MCU, which will very likely happen in full in next year's Deadpool 3, it's fair to wonder whether Maria landed in that same Fox-Men universe that will apparently be destroyed in the threequel or if this is an entirely different Beast variant that we'll get to see in future adventures. 

Either way, Grammer has already alluded to more appearances, so it shouldn't be too long before Kevin Feige and company hopefully reveal details about what's to come in the not-so-distant future as we all count down the days to Avengers: Secret Wars

In the meantime, Andy Park has shared some amazing concept art from The Marvels, offering our first official look at Beast's updated look for the MCU. 

Check out the concept art below:

The ensemble cast features Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Photon), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Zawe Ashton (Dar-Benn), Gary Lewis (Emperor Dro'ge), Seo-Jun Park (Prince Yan), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir Khan), Academy Award-nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau/Binary), Leila Farz (Talia), Abraham Popoola (Dag), Daniel Ings (Ty-Rone), Academy Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), and 5x Primetime Emmy-winner Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy/Beast).

Nia DaCosta directed the feature from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. Kevin Feige is, of course, attached as the producer, while Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins served as executive producers.

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

bkmeijer1 - 11/24/2023, 11:40 AM
Think they should've just gone with the X3 look. That one was perfect for the big screen imo
RedFury - 11/24/2023, 12:06 PM
@bkmeijer1 - really eh? I loved seeing this design on the big screen. It transported me right back to my childhood. With some higher budget cgi he'd look absolutely phenomenal. I really hope this the sign of good faithful xmen things to come.
bkmeijer1 - 11/24/2023, 12:48 PM
@RedFury - true, this desogn was already pretty solid. But I just really liked the practical. This is good, bit that was perfect
RedFury - 11/24/2023, 1:30 PM
@bkmeijer1 - you know what, thinking back, I do love the practical beast design too.

If they could somehow do a mix of the last stand beast and the cgi post credit beast, but make it a practical costume we'd both be in heaven.
Darth258 - 11/24/2023, 11:45 AM
Considering Charles in MoM and this i love they're going for the animated series look for the characters so far. A classic.
HammerLegFoot - 11/24/2023, 11:52 AM
I was so happy that they CG'd my boy Beast. Cant wait to see him in action
Doomsday8888 - 11/24/2023, 12:07 PM
>The FoX-Men are also the TAS-Men.

I was there.
harryba11zack - 11/24/2023, 12:10 PM
last stand beast was perfect, why they have to go CG fcuk it
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 12:29 PM
@harryba11zack - because they don't know what a practical effect is
RolandD - 11/24/2023, 12:52 PM
@harryba11zack - Grammer saying “no” to hours in the makeup chair?
Origame - 11/24/2023, 1:07 PM
@RolandD - ...he literally said yes to hours of make up for a cameo in days of future past.

And this is marvel studios. They even CGId the costumes for the illuminati ffs.
Matchesz - 11/24/2023, 1:12 PM
@bobevanz - Because Marvel Studios is run by a bunch of millennial political activists who dont know anything about filmmaking and got in only through their own friends/political group saying "hey, want to make a bunch of money and make statement?" the overuse of CGI just says lazy and we dont love the stuff we're put in charge to make it's just a disney check. Watch the new Godzilla minus one movie made in Japan it's got 100 on rotten tomatoes right now and was made with FIFTEEN MILLION.
AmazingFILMporg - 11/24/2023, 1:25 PM
@Origame -


Days of futures past was 10 years ago.



He said he can't do that anymore 💁
RolandD - 11/24/2023, 1:43 PM
@AmazingFILMporg @Origame - I didn’t know he said that, but I was guessing that it could easily be the situation.
Origame - 11/24/2023, 1:47 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - where did he say that?
VISIONaryNPa2 - 11/24/2023, 1:51 PM
@Origame - those aren't noticeable, they also did it for the Quantum suits in Endgame. Shock and awe! 👏
ShimmyShimmyYA - 11/24/2023, 2:06 PM
@Origame - crazy how people can change their minds tho , insane concept
Origame - 11/24/2023, 2:08 PM
@VISIONaryNPa2 - they weren't noticeable in endgame, but very noticeable everywhere else.
Origame - 11/24/2023, 2:09 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - still waiting for someone to prove he did change his mind...
Doomsday8888 - 11/24/2023, 12:20 PM
I dunno why people are surprised, this is literally what they do.

Everything i predicted is coming to pass, kinda wish Spock and dethpillow would still be here, F*CK!
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 12:30 PM
The only bright spot in all of Marvel.. casting
garu - 11/24/2023, 12:57 PM
@bobevanz - shame they haven't really nailed it in the director and writing department tbh
Origame - 11/24/2023, 1:08 PM
@bobevanz - give that woman a raise. She's literally the most competent and consistent employee there.

And that includes feige.
Matchesz - 11/24/2023, 1:14 PM
@bobevanz - She missed with taskmaster
garu - 11/24/2023, 1:11 PM

