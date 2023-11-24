THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Official Look At That Massive Mid-Credits Cameo - SPOILERS

While Marvel Studios' The Marvels, unfortunately, didn't light the box office on fire this past month, its post-credits sequence certainly managed to ignite imaginations and excite fans in a way that felt very reminiscent of the golden days of the Infinity Saga.

The mid-credits sequence, which arrived just moments after Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) recruited Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to her new team, featured the official debut of our second original X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast (Kelsey Grammer), was revealed as the doctor treating Maria Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after she closed the rupture in the multiverse and found herself stranded in another universe.

While much has been rumored about the X-Men's eventual debut in the MCU, which will very likely happen in full in next year's Deadpool 3, it's fair to wonder whether Maria landed in that same Fox-Men universe that will apparently be destroyed in the threequel or if this is an entirely different Beast variant that we'll get to see in future adventures.

Either way, Grammer has already alluded to more appearances, so it shouldn't be too long before Kevin Feige and company hopefully reveal details about what's to come in the not-so-distant future as we all count down the days to Avengers: Secret Wars.

In the meantime, Andy Park has shared some amazing concept art from The Marvels, offering our first official look at Beast's updated look for the MCU.

Check out the concept art below:

One of the BEAST concept designs I did for THE MARVELS! I designed a range of options all while trying to channel the essence of his comic book origins #beast #themarvels #captainmarvel pic.twitter.com/eAEV3StfQ6 — Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 24, 2023

