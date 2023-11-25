THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Official Look At That Massive Mid-Credits Cameo - SPOILERS
garu - 11/25/2023, 1:30 PM
I like to think Wilding was the only person in the trades who got really excited about the cameo
JoshWilding - 11/25/2023, 1:34 PM
@garu - It was that or spend all my free time wishing for the demise of a genre in the comments section of a site devoted to said genre. 🤷🏻‍♂️



Comicmoviejunki - 11/25/2023, 1:41 PM
@JoshWilding - well said..... well said
bobevanz - 11/25/2023, 1:41 PM
@garu - man you get him to comment.. I didn't know he was in the chats lmao he blocked me a decade ago
Comicmoviejunki - 11/25/2023, 1:42 PM
@bobevanz - agreed
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/25/2023, 1:43 PM
@JoshWilding - This site has been bullying comic-book fans as we first started talking shit about MCU's inability to stick to the source material since 2013. Then we were called butthurt nerds who aren't part of the main demographic and were told these movies are not made for us. Well, now with the MCU being in shambles and on life support, I'm glad we finally got our last laugh, as these movies are not made for anyone, it seems.



Revenge is bitter, but tasty, nonetheless.
MG0019 - 11/25/2023, 1:52 PM
@JoshWilding - god you’re insufferable.
JoshWilding - 11/25/2023, 1:52 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Yes, a franchise with two of the ten highest grossing movies of 2023 is on “life support.” 😂 I’ll look forward to revisiting this comment when Deadpool 3 tops $1 billion next year. Like what you like, dislike what you dislike, but some of y’all are deluded.
JoshWilding - 11/25/2023, 1:55 PM
@MG0019 - Are you one of the users intimidated by female leads in movies? If so, please lose my contact details. 🫣
DrReedRichards - 11/25/2023, 2:01 PM
@bobevanz -

Here's a fun idea; if Josh has blocked us, then we shouldn't be able to see his posted articles either. Speking as someone else that he's also blocked, obviously.
MadThanos - 11/25/2023, 2:06 PM
@JoshWilding - you known, Josh, stop saying that.

You're bringing back luck to Deadpool.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/25/2023, 2:14 PM
@JoshWilding - still coping, good sir? If a movie about a dude who made the atomic bomb outgrosses your big-ass team-up movie that was last seen in a 2.8 billion dollar movie where they were major characters, clearly something's not working. If the so-called greatest of the MCU movies can't no longer make what the original Captain Marvel did (mainly cuz it was sandwiched between IW and EG), Houston, we clearly have a problem here.
JoshWilding - 11/25/2023, 2:28 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Okay, serious question - what do you want to happen?

I’m not sure what category you fall under, but it seems like many of the users here want the MCU to fail and die. Well, then what? Are they rooting just for the DCU to succeed or does that need to crash and burn too? I mean, Sony’s live-action stuff sucks so I doubt they’re all big supporters of that, but do they think the the MCU failing will lead to Disney hiring some comic book nerd (of which I’m one of them) to deliver a comic-accurate Marvel Universe with only white male characters and nothing that could possibly be deemed “woke”? Is that supposed to lead to some sort of resurgence for the genre? Have you seen comic book sales charts recently?!

The MCU isn’t as good as it once was and there’s PLENTY I’ve taken issue with in terms of changes to the source material, but everything we’re getting now is still better than 90% of what we got pre-MCU. They just need to cut down on the TV shows and get back to quality over quantity, something they’re seemingly working towards.

However, any user on this site - and I see ‘em daily - wishing this genre to die just ‘cause are a) not true fans and b) fall into the same category as people on Reddit arguing that Spider-Man 2’s MJ would have been hotter if she’d worn more makeup. 😂
Feralwookiee - 11/25/2023, 2:34 PM
@DrReedRichards - Didn't Josh promise to stop responding to articles about a year ago?

What happened?

garu - 11/25/2023, 2:35 PM
@JoshWilding - I love the genre as well, with all the criticism, it's innocently funny how you hype up the cameo and everyone else is covering other stuff - it's not a jab, cheers.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/25/2023, 2:43 PM
@JoshWilding - 1. For the things to go back to where they were in the 2000s. Less movies, more room to breathe for us, so things don't become oversaturated. And for them to be less copycat of each other and different, whether that be a good or bad thing.

2. Nah, I'm not rooting for any of those either, thanks, strawman. The DCEU that Gunn cooked up sounds like shit to me. And Sonyverse has been shit for too long for me to care. So the answer is neither.

3. Yet again with the strawman. None of that shit is anywhere in my comment to which you replied. But also, yeah, keep that woke shit someplace else if that's all you care for, or get the [frick] out of this franchise and let someone who cares make the things right. I don't want to see some ''director'' write tirades about why racially diverse Asgardians are needed because representation is important, but won't tell you what is the capitol of Denmark or in what year The Three Swords monument was established in Norway. Hence, the state of the Thor movies we have now.

4. No, we aren't, pal. Nobody, even in the most shittiest of capeshit flicks before the MCU, did we ever get to the point where hero's arch nemesis was revealed to be a stooge, or where a seemingly important character from another franchise would be revealed to be some nobody named ''Bohner''. The MCU has always been like that, but now with the hype and major characters gone, people finally see the shit all of us saw decade ago.

5. Yet again with the strawman, Wilding, because: MJ's makeup is irrelevant to the discussion + of all the sites you could've used to suit your point about there being an anti-MCU narrative, you used a site that's infamous for being an insufferable echo chamber where MCU fans on every subreddit say that everything MCU does is awesome and in good faith.
JoshWilding - 11/25/2023, 2:43 PM
@Feralwookiee - Eh, I like to hop in now and again when I have a spare few minutes to add more names to the blocked list. 🙃
JoshWilding - 11/25/2023, 2:50 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - You make a lot of fair, well-reasoned observations. As I said, I don’t know which categories you fall under, which is why I was speaking in general terms about the ludicrous level of negativity I sometimes see on this site rather than directing what I said at you specifically. I agree with some of what you said and disagree with other points, but yes, I too am hoping to see an improvement in the years ahead and believe we’ll get there.
Fogs - 11/25/2023, 2:50 PM
@bobevanz - lol, just noticed he has me blocked as well. Probably rustled his jimmies before.
JoshWilding - 11/25/2023, 2:51 PM
@garu -
DrReedRichards - 11/25/2023, 2:55 PM
@Feralwookiee -

I have no idea, honestly. Doesn't ring a bell, but I wouldn't be surprised if he did actually say that.
TheClunges - 11/25/2023, 3:02 PM
@JoshWilding - get em josh!!
WhatIfRickJames - 11/25/2023, 3:56 PM
@bobevanz - Wait, if I can't see Josh's comments does that mean he's blocked me? That's [frick]ing hilarious.

Also, my criticism has never been directed at Josh himself, just the quality or lack thereof in his work.

Get a thicker skin and don't publish garbage.
WhatIfRickJames - 11/25/2023, 4:03 PM
@bobevanz - hopped into incognito mode for this Wilding gem

"Eh, I like to hop in now and again when I have a spare few minutes to add more names to the blocked list. 🙃"

To me, this is confirmation that he aware of the quality of work that he consistently rolls out.
marvel72 - 11/25/2023, 1:30 PM
Number 2 is The Beast, I mean the best.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/25/2023, 1:36 PM
marvel72 - 11/25/2023, 1:53 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS -



The washing up needs doing.
harryba11zack - 11/25/2023, 2:01 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS -
HashTagSwagg - 11/25/2023, 2:04 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS -
Feralwookiee - 11/25/2023, 2:35 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Gurls git it dun!
Matchesz - 11/25/2023, 1:51 PM
Wow wow wow. Wow.
DrReedRichards - 11/25/2023, 1:57 PM
@Matchesz -

Recognizing a reference without an image hint is tight!
JonAwesome - 11/25/2023, 2:19 PM
@DrReedRichards - that reference was super easy! Barely an inconvenience!
DrReedRichards - 11/25/2023, 2:57 PM
@JonAwesome -

Yeah, yeah, yeah! 😁
kg8817 - 11/25/2023, 1:53 PM
1 and 2 are just classic Hank and I love it.

3 is more Grammer-Beast and that’s cool too because he was/is perfect for the role.

The rest are dogshit.
TREE24K - 11/25/2023, 2:22 PM
@kg8817 - completely agree. And 5 was the absolute worst.
IShitYourPants - 11/25/2023, 2:06 PM
How can 1 man have such a huge boner for the key jangling of the century? Calm your tits Joshua.

Like seriously how many articles are needed about a cameo? That being said, people are talking about the cameo more than the actual movie... says a LOT about the actual movie.
Sabre81 - 11/25/2023, 2:39 PM
@IShitYourPants - I know lol it's like his 10+ article about the mid credit scene. I came here just to let @JoshWilding know to report that The Marvels did $2.4m domestically last night. Though, we know he won't be reporting that and regurgitate an Iman Vellani interview from somewhere...or keeps talking about the Loki finale :-)
TheManWithoutFear - 11/25/2023, 2:20 PM
It was so cool seeing Beast! Just like Xavier and Black Bolt in MoM. Marvel has so spoiled us that we take seeing these characters for granted. I still love the thrill of seeing them on the big screen.

There are those that hate, I know. Maybe they're not comic fans. Or maybe they're so spoiled that they feel entitled. I don't know.
Thing94 - 11/25/2023, 2:47 PM
When does this arrive on Disney Plus??
