DC Comics Announces New BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST Series (And It Sounds Like A Perfect Basis For A Movie)

DC Comics has announced a new six-issue series, Black Canary: Best of the Best #1, which will see the title hero clash with Lady Shiva to decide who the DC Universe's best hand-to-hand fighter is...

By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2024 03:08 PM EST
The DC Universe is full of badass characters who are highly skilled fighters, but this November, Black Canary will set out to prove herself the best of them in a new six-issue limited series. 

Titled Black Canary: Best of the Best, we'll pick up with Dinah Laurel Lance as she goes head-to-head with Lady Shiva. In order to train for that fight, it's said the hero will receive training from the likes of Batman, Wildcat, and her mother, the first Black Canary. 

Tom King (Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Ryan Sook (X-Factor, Challengers of the Unknown) are tackling the comic and, as we're sure you'll agree, this sounds like it would make one heck of a movie. Given King's involvement in the DCU - he's currently working on HBO's Lanterns - we can't discount the possibility that will eventually happen. 

King's work has proven highly adaptable, with a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie in the works at DC Studios and his Vision series expected to heavily influence Marvel Studios' Vision Quest TV series. 

Here's what to expect from Black Canary: Best of the Best #1:

Black Canary faces her toughest opponent yet, Lady Shiva, in a battle to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the DC Universe. To make it to the final round, Black Canary will need all her fighting skill and ability, plus additional training from some of DC’s most accomplished fighters, including Batman, Wildcat, and even her mother, the original Black Canary!

"I've been wanting to tell this story for a few years, and I'm really excited for fans to see what Ryan and I have planned for Dinah," King said in a press release today. "He's got the perfect art style for this series, and fans will feel every punch and kick thrown from the first issue to the finale."

Black Canary: Best of the Best #1 will boast a main cover by series artist Ryan Sook, plus variants from David Nakayama, Chrissie Zullo, and Dan Hipp. We're also getting a wraparound cover by Otto Schmidt highlighting various versions of Black Canary from across the DC Universe, including her animated and live-action iterations. 

Believe it or not, this will only be Black Canary's fifth ever solo series; previous volumes launched in 1991, 1992, 2007, and 2014.

Black Canary: Best of the Best will be published by DC Comics on November 27. You can check out some cover art below.

Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/14/2024, 3:10 PM
Maybe Gunn can cast his wife as Black Canary.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/14/2024, 3:44 PM
@Dotanuki - She already has a role in the DCU.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/14/2024, 3:47 PM
@clintthahamster - shes had one role yes, what about second role?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/14/2024, 4:04 PM
@clintthahamster - so does Sean Gunn.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/14/2024, 3:14 PM
Does DC have any other writers than Tom King or Snyder these days? 😂
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/14/2024, 3:26 PM
@FireandBlood - Of course. Tom Taylor. And thats about it.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/14/2024, 3:44 PM
@TheRogue - Two writers, both named Tom.
Fares
Fares - 8/14/2024, 3:20 PM
As far as the greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the DC universe canon, I can hear the argument for Lady Shiva, but Black Canary? I haven't been reading a whole lot of DC for the past few years, so perhaps some things changed.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/14/2024, 4:07 PM
@Fares - She’s always been known to be one of, but the greatest? Nah.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/14/2024, 3:23 PM
Except Batman has beaten Lady Shiva. More than once.

So...
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/14/2024, 3:26 PM
Heard this annoucement was supposed to be made next week, looks like it moved earlier.

Gunn has not been shy about incorporating Tom King's stuff to slate of films he's developing so I'd be surprised if he can't help but also do a movie of this like the Supergirl one.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/14/2024, 3:40 PM
'DC Comics Announces New BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST Series (And It Sounds Like A Perfect Basis For A Movie)'

Young hot woman in a skimpy outfit?

Gunn will slap this on his movie slate and start the casting couch process immediately!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/14/2024, 3:50 PM
She's a Meta, has charisma, and is one of the best hand to fighters in the DC universe. Would definitely make sense to give her more live action exposure.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/14/2024, 3:52 PM
So you want a Black Canary movie that ends in a boxing match? Real high expectations there bud
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/14/2024, 4:06 PM
Beautiful art work!

