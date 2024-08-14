'DC Comics Announces New BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST Series (And It Sounds Like A Perfect Basis For A Movie)'

The DC Universe is full of badass characters who are highly skilled fighters, but this November, Black Canary will set out to prove herself the best of them in a new six-issue limited series.

Titled Black Canary: Best of the Best, we'll pick up with Dinah Laurel Lance as she goes head-to-head with Lady Shiva. In order to train for that fight, it's said the hero will receive training from the likes of Batman, Wildcat, and her mother, the first Black Canary.

Tom King (Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Ryan Sook (X-Factor, Challengers of the Unknown) are tackling the comic and, as we're sure you'll agree, this sounds like it would make one heck of a movie. Given King's involvement in the DCU - he's currently working on HBO's Lanterns - we can't discount the possibility that will eventually happen.

King's work has proven highly adaptable, with a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie in the works at DC Studios and his Vision series expected to heavily influence Marvel Studios' Vision Quest TV series.

Here's what to expect from Black Canary: Best of the Best #1:

Black Canary faces her toughest opponent yet, Lady Shiva, in a battle to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the DC Universe. To make it to the final round, Black Canary will need all her fighting skill and ability, plus additional training from some of DC’s most accomplished fighters, including Batman, Wildcat, and even her mother, the original Black Canary!

"I've been wanting to tell this story for a few years, and I'm really excited for fans to see what Ryan and I have planned for Dinah," King said in a press release today. "He's got the perfect art style for this series, and fans will feel every punch and kick thrown from the first issue to the finale."

Black Canary: Best of the Best #1 will boast a main cover by series artist Ryan Sook, plus variants from David Nakayama, Chrissie Zullo, and Dan Hipp. We're also getting a wraparound cover by Otto Schmidt highlighting various versions of Black Canary from across the DC Universe, including her animated and live-action iterations.

Believe it or not, this will only be Black Canary's fifth ever solo series; previous volumes launched in 1991, 1992, 2007, and 2014.

Black Canary: Best of the Best will be published by DC Comics on November 27. You can check out some cover art below.