ALL-NEW VENOM's Identity Has Seemingly Been Revealed And Fans REALLY Aren't Happy - Possible SPOILERS

After months of speculation, the identity of Marvel Comics' All-New Venom has been revealed and, well, the response so far has not been overly positive. You can find out who's beneath the alien suit here!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Last year, Marvel Comics released All-New Venom, featuring a mystery host for the Venom Symbiote. The four leading candidates were Luke Cage, Madame Masque, Robbie Robertson, and Rick Jones, though subsequent issues have seemingly closed the door on all of them.

Mary Jane Watson's hugely unpopular boyfriend, Paul, soon emerged as another contender and didn't sit well with fans. Thankfully, he also appears to have been taken out of the running, so where does that leave us?

It's not Dylan Brock, and Eddie Brock is currently host to the Carnage Symbiote, so there aren't that many options. And we'll bet you didn't see this one coming. 

Ahead of All-New Venom #5's release next Wednesday, a variant cover has leaked online which appears to confirm that Mary Jane is the new Venom. Fans have already highlighted a few clues from previous issues pointing to this being the case, so the longtime Spider-Man love interest - who has suited up as the heroic Jackpot in recent years - is now Venom. 

Unsurprisingly, the response to this reveal isn't exactly positive, and between this and the planned resurrection of Gwen Stacy, many are wondering just what the heck is going on at Marvel Comics right now. 

Spider-Man's corner of the Marvel Universe appears to be in disarray and following mixed reviews for Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man run, the hope is that Joe Kelly can now right the ship. However, his "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" story arc proved largely hit-and-miss.

Mary Jane being Venom was seemingly confirmed by a press release sent out last month. "Throughout the opening arc, readers joined Dylan Brock as he searched for answers behind the identity of Venom’s new host. The mystery is revealed this April in All-New Venom #5," it reads.

"The hotly-anticipated issue will feature four Suspect Variant Covers by iconic symbiote artist Clayton Crain that spotlight Dylan’s prime suspects: Luke Cage, Madame Masque, Rick Jones and Robbie Robertson."

"The explosive issue will also have a special Spoiler Variant Cover by Martín Cóccolo that will remain classified until the issue’s release," it added, referring to this newly surfaced cover featuring MJ. 

Check out the big reveal below, along with official details for All-New Venom #5:

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM... REVEALED?! When all the red herrings have been weeded out — who's left? The clues have been in front of you the whole time — and by the end of this issue, you WILL know the name of the ALL-NEW VENOM... but with M.O.D.O.K. out for symbiote blood, you might just be identifying the corpse!

ALL-NEW VENOM #5
Written by AL EWING
Art by CARLOS GOMEZ
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
On Sale 4/2

