AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 Preview Sees Doctor Doom Recruit Spidey Before Gifting Him A Magical New Costume

This month, Zeb Wells' divisive run of Amazing Spider-Man comes to an end and, for one huge story arc at least, Joe Kelly (Deadpool) - alongside artist Ed McGuinness - is up next.

He returns to the wall-crawler's corner of the Marvel Universe this November for a huge new story arc titled "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man." Today, Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Amazing Spider-Man #61, revealing the moment Peter Parker runs into the new Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, and gets a new suit for his troubles.

"The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor," reads the description for the issue.

"Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to...Spider-Man?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and eight extra lives with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won’t be enough..."

It's previously been reported that Spidey is going to be battling the Scions of Cyttorak in this story arc and that mystical villain makes sense given the wall-crawler's history with The Juggernaut.

Spider-Man has encountered Victor Von Doom on several occasions over the years so we're intrigued to further explore their dynamic on the page. With Robert Downey Jr. set to play the MCU's Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, we also expect Tom Holland's web-slinger to spend plenty of time with the Variant.

Marvel Comics has struggled to find a fan-pleasing direction for Spider-Man in recent years, and even with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 on the horizon, there are no indications that Peter will be reunited with Mary Jane Watson. However, those two are together in the new Ultimate Universe, something it seems has been done to appease fans.

Check out this first look inside Amazing Spider-Man #61 below.

In the aftermath of Blood Hunt, Doctor Doom took on the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme and there are some duties he’d rather delegate. Who better to face the Scions of Cyttorak the Destroyer, the ruler of Crimson Cosmos, than your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? Spider-Man might be a little under-qualified for the task at hand, but Doctor Doom gifts him a new magical armor - and eight extra lives to go with it. That should be enough, right? Peter Parker sure hopes so.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 11/13