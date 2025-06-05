Your Favorite Superheroes Never Looked Hotter On Covers For MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS

Your Favorite Superheroes Never Looked Hotter On Covers For MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS

Marvel Comics has shared a full cover gallery for Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1, stripping down characters like Cyclops, Psylocke, Rogue, and the Human Torch to their swimwear...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The Marvel Swimsuit Special, the iconic annual one-shot that featured breathtaking artwork of Marvel characters in beach attire and swimwear, makes its long-demanded return this July in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1.

The one-shot will have an overarching story written by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and illustrated by superstar artist Nick Bradshaw.

It stars Earth's Mightiest fashion designer, Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp, along with unforgettable, instantly iconic imagery from top artists, including Mirka Andolfo, Mahmud Asrar, Joshua Cassara, Nic Klein, Aaron Kuder, Ron Lim, David Marquez, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio, and Ryusei Yamada.

The issue will also spotlight designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals, the hugely popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games. It will also come with a bonus digital redeem code for "The Unlimited Thing" skin to use in the game.

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. The game is available now on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, and MarvelRivals.com.

Here's the official description for Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1:

Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL!

Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel’s heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world! But fear not, True Believers, we know what you’re REALLY here for! This super-sized special features splash page after splash page of gorgeous art, but with a story so you can pretend you’re "reading it for the articles"...

Today, you can check out the full covers gallery, including pieces by Adam Hughes, Mark Brooks, Taurin Clarke, Russell Dauterman, Terry Dodson, Pablo Villalobos, and Lucas Werneck. These are all pretty eye-catching and put the spotlight on characters like Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Colossus, and Mary Jane Watson.

Will you be picking up a copy of Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1 from your local comic book store?

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1
Written by TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS
Art by NICK BRADSHAW, MIRKA ANDOLFO, MAHMUD ASRAR, JOSHUA CASSARA, NIC KLEIN, AARON KUDER, RON LIM, DAVID MARQUEZ, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LUCIANO VECCHIO & RYUSEI YAMADA
Wraparound Cover by ADAM HUGHES
Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE 
Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN 
Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON
Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS 
Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK 
Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS 
On Sale 7/9

Marvel Comics Introduces A New BLACK PANTHER... And This Is Definitley Going To Be Controversial! SPOILERS
Related:

Marvel Comics Introduces A New BLACK PANTHER... And This Is Definitley Going To Be Controversial! SPOILERS
BATMAN/DEADPOOL Announced As First Official Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Over 2 Decades
Recommended For You:

BATMAN/DEADPOOL Announced As First Official Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Over 2 Decades

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/5/2025, 5:32 AM
Distinct lack of racial diversity. Who do I complain to
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/5/2025, 5:37 AM
@AllsNotGood - the voices in your head.

As usual.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder