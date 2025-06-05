Your Favorite Superheroes Never Looked Hotter On Covers For MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS

The Marvel Swimsuit Special, the iconic annual one-shot that featured breathtaking artwork of Marvel characters in beach attire and swimwear, makes its long-demanded return this July in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1.

The one-shot will have an overarching story written by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and illustrated by superstar artist Nick Bradshaw.

It stars Earth's Mightiest fashion designer, Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp, along with unforgettable, instantly iconic imagery from top artists, including Mirka Andolfo, Mahmud Asrar, Joshua Cassara, Nic Klein, Aaron Kuder, Ron Lim, David Marquez, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio, and Ryusei Yamada.

The issue will also spotlight designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals, the hugely popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games. It will also come with a bonus digital redeem code for "The Unlimited Thing" skin to use in the game.

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. The game is available now on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, and MarvelRivals.com.

Here's the official description for Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1:

Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL! Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel’s heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world! But fear not, True Believers, we know what you’re REALLY here for! This super-sized special features splash page after splash page of gorgeous art, but with a story so you can pretend you’re "reading it for the articles"...

Today, you can check out the full covers gallery, including pieces by Adam Hughes, Mark Brooks, Taurin Clarke, Russell Dauterman, Terry Dodson, Pablo Villalobos, and Lucas Werneck. These are all pretty eye-catching and put the spotlight on characters like Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Colossus, and Mary Jane Watson.

Will you be picking up a copy of Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1 from your local comic book store?