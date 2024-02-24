David Zaslav Teases More DCU Announcements On The Horizon; Reveals WOMAN OF TOMRROW Casting Is Underway

WBD CEO David Zaslav teased that DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran would be making some major DCU announcements in the near future. Will we finally get the full, Gods and Monsters slate?

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 24, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

WBD CEO David Zaslav conducted the company's Q4 2023 Earnings Call for investors recently and touched on a couple of interesting points in regards to DC Studios.

One tantalizing mystery regarding the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate was the fact that what was announced back in the January 2023 reveal video was apparently "less than half" of all the projects the studio is planning, according to DC Studios co-chair James Gunn.

While on the earnings call, Zaslav stated that he's pleased with what he's seen so far on Superman: Legacy and that Gunn and co-chair Peter Safran will reveal more of the studio's goals for the DCU in the near future.

"I've had a glimpse into what James and Peter are doing, and it really does serve as an exciting indicator of where the new DC is headed under their leadership, and there'll be more you'll hear from them in the months ahead...We'll have James and Peter take you through in the next few months a full spectrum of what they see over the next 10 years. "

Zaslav also revealed that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was in the middle of casting. Recently, Milly Alcock was cast as Kara Zor-El and it's thought that the character will appear in Superman: Legacy.

While on the earnings call, Zaslav shared, "And as I've said, we've really targeted DC. We have Superman [and] Supergirl- great script has been written and that's being cast."

Recently, Gunn teased that two more DCU projects besides Legacy were gearing up to start production and based on Zaslav's comments, it sounds as if Woman of Tomorrow is one of them.

As a soft reboot of the DCEU, the DCU features an ambitious film slate that includes:

  • Superman: Legacy
  • The Authority
  • The Brave and the Bold
  • Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
  • Swamp Thing

On the television side, highly-anticipated projects include:

Based on Zaslav's comments, it sounds as if the plan is for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters to span the next 10 years, taking DC fans into 2035. If the DCU's "chapters" are equivalent to the MCU's "sagas," then that timeline roughly lines up.

The MCU breaks up its "sagas" into Phases, and recently wrapped up The Infinity Saga on July 2, 2019, with the Avengers: Endgame epilogue, Spider-Man: Far From Home. That marked an 11-year journey, that started with 2008's Iron Man.

Over the course of those 11 years, the MCU released 23 films as opposed to the 12 announced projects that currently make up Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. So again, if, the DCU's "chapters" are equivalent to the MCU's "sagas", Gunn's statement that less than half of the Gods and Monsters slate has been announced definitely lines up.

Just recently, we learned that an animated Jurassic League film might be one of those unannounced/unconfirmed projects. What other characters or concepts would you like to see the DCU explore? Let us know in the comment section below.

Possible New Details Revealed For LANTERNS And WALLER As Production Ramps Up On First DCU TV Shows
Drax Actor Dave Bautista Says He Hasn't Talked To James Gunn About Joining The DCU But Is That Truly The Case?
