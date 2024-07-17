DC Studios Boss James Gunn Shares Updates On SUPERMAN, LANTERNS, PARADISE LOST, And The DCU's Continuity

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared some huge new DCU updates, including fresh intel on Superman, Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and his current approach to building this new franchise.

Jul 17, 2024
DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has taken some time off from filming the Man of Steel's DCU debut to answer more fan questions on Threads

We'll begin with that highly anticipated reboot and the filmmaker's latest update about what's proving to be a lengthy shoot. "We are not done shooting," Gunn confirmed. "Still a couple weeks left. Just done shooting in Cleveland. And yeah it’s a long shoot...but we’re getting close!"

He'd add, "We’ve been editing pretty intensely the whole time we’ve been shooting so [post-production] shouldn’t be insanely long."

As for Peacemaker season 2, which we've seen is currently in full swing in Atlanta, Gunn says Greg Mottola is in charge of that but later confirmed he'll report back to set to direct an episode in the coming weeks. He also reiterated that the show "follows the events of Superman" and said this next batch of episodes "essentially picks up where season 1 left off with a couple minor differences."

Addressing the DCU's continuity, Gunn explained that "all of these initial projects are happening in the order they’re released" and said that while he knows the next DC Studios movie he'll write, "It’s just a distant corner of my brain as I’m focused on what we’re shooting."

He describes Waller (which we know many of you have assumed is no longer happening) as "wonderful and [in] very active development" and reveals Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof have "a lot of great ideas" when it comes to who should play Hal Jordan and John Stewart in Lanterns.

Gunn may have also gone some way in debunking recent reports that Kumail Nanjiani will suit up Booster Gold when he said no actors have been cast in projects which haven't been greenlit yet. 

"Nothing is 'in production' unless it’s been greenlit," he added. "Right now that’s Superman, Supergirl, Penguin, Peacemaker, Lanterns, and a handful of animated projects. But Paradise Lost like many other titles known and unknown is still in very active development - it will be in production once we have a script or scripts we think are great and ready to shoot, never before."

"As an aside, we aren’t officially cast on anything that isn’t greenlit," the writer, director, and studio boss concluded. 

There's lots to sink our teeth into here and it's clear DC Studios has more of a plan for the DCU than any previous regime did when the DCEU was in full swing. However, while Paradise Lost is still in the works, Gunn remains quiet on Wonder Woman plans.

Unfortunately, the studio is skipping Comic-Con, so beyond Creature Commandos and The Penguin, we're not expecting anything too exciting to come our way from San Diego.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Pom Klementieff Has Discussed DCU Role With James Gunn; Talks Mantis' MCU Future
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/17/2024, 12:05 PM
How can season 2 continue after the events of Superman but continue from season 1 when that took place in the Snyder verse?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/17/2024, 12:06 PM
@SonOfAGif -

Im genuinely curious myself. I wonder if the villain will be a mutiversal traveler type, like from Invincible S2 and he strands Peacemaker and others in the DCU by the end.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/17/2024, 12:05 PM
Im really excited for something hopefully fresh and good from DC, especially after seeing Disney take a massive dump on every IP they’ve acquired. The only marvel thing in excited for is DP&W and that’s because Reynolds and his team were given all the freedom they wanted (for the most part) and they have a proven track record.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/17/2024, 12:08 PM
DC little by little getting that top spot from Marvel. Just watch.

#InGunnWeTrust

