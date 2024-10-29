DC Studios CEO James Gunn Responds To Fan Who Asks Why New DCU Doesn't Include Aquaman And The Flash

DC Studios' plans to reboot the DCEU as the DCU are still proving somewhat confusing for fans. It's a fresh start with a new Superman in a completely different world, but Creature Commands has all the hallmarks of a sequel to The Suicide Squad.

Then, there's the fact we're getting Peacemaker season 2...even though season 1 is no longer in continuity. Except it kind of is. Maybe. As reboots go, it's perhaps not the completely clean break this franchise desperately needed.

While Superman will feature B-List superheroes like Mister Terrific and Hawkgirl, many fans remain eager to learn what's happening with the likes of Aquaman and The Flash.

They're obviously getting recast (Gunn may or may not have praised The Flash to appease Warner Bros. higher-ups but can surely see it would be a bad move to welcome Ezra Miller back as Barry Allen), and the filmmaker addressed their absence during a recent exchange with a fan.

It's hard to argue with that, right?

While Batman and Superman can survive pretty much anything, it's going to take a while for the Scarlet Speedster and King of Atlantis to bounce back from movies like The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Jason Momoa is still expected to take on the role of Lobo in the DCU, though that hasn't been confirmed.

Gunn has also commented on the many rumours surrounding this franchise and some believe he's teasing a video game featuring the DCU's Batman. After reminding a fan that he debunked plans for a game set in the same world as The Batman, Gunn noted that he hadn't said anything about a game featuring his Caped Crusader.

He might just be having fun here but when DC Studios launched, it was made clear to us that video games would eventually be released set in the DCU continuity.

"[One] thing that we can promise is that everything from our first project forward will be canon and will be connected," Gunn said last January. "We’re using some actors from the past, we’re not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

"Even though this is all a connected universe, it’s really important to me that the individual writers and directors on the projects give their own self-expression to it, just like they do in the comics," he continued. "Everything doesn’t always look the same. Everything doesn’t always have the same expression. Different artists bring remarkably different looks, feels and tones. This is not the Gunnverse."

