DC Studios CEO James Gunn Responds To Fan Who Asks Why New DCU Doesn't Include Aquaman And The Flash

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has responded to a fan eager to know why there's still no sign of Aquaman and The Flash in the new DCU and drops a possible hint about plans for a new Batman video game...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios' plans to reboot the DCEU as the DCU are still proving somewhat confusing for fans. It's a fresh start with a new Superman in a completely different world, but Creature Commands has all the hallmarks of a sequel to The Suicide Squad

Then, there's the fact we're getting Peacemaker season 2...even though season 1 is no longer in continuity. Except it kind of is. Maybe. As reboots go, it's perhaps not the completely clean break this franchise desperately needed. 

While Superman will feature B-List superheroes like Mister Terrific and Hawkgirl, many fans remain eager to learn what's happening with the likes of Aquaman and The Flash.

They're obviously getting recast (Gunn may or may not have praised The Flash to appease Warner Bros. higher-ups but can surely see it would be a bad move to welcome Ezra Miller back as Barry Allen), and the filmmaker addressed their absence during a recent exchange with a fan.

It's hard to argue with that, right? 

While Batman and Superman can survive pretty much anything, it's going to take a while for the Scarlet Speedster and King of Atlantis to bounce back from movies like The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa is still expected to take on the role of Lobo in the DCU, though that hasn't been confirmed. 

Gunn has also commented on the many rumours surrounding this franchise and some believe he's teasing a video game featuring the DCU's Batman. After reminding a fan that he debunked plans for a game set in the same world as The Batman, Gunn noted that he hadn't said anything about a game featuring his Caped Crusader. 

He might just be having fun here but when DC Studios launched, it was made clear to us that video games would eventually be released set in the DCU continuity. 

"[One] thing that we can promise is that everything from our first project forward will be canon and will be connected," Gunn said last January. "We’re using some actors from the past, we’re not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

"Even though this is all a connected universe, it’s really important to me that the individual writers and directors on the projects give their own self-expression to it, just like they do in the comics," he continued. "Everything doesn’t always look the same. Everything doesn’t always have the same expression. Different artists bring remarkably different looks, feels and tones. This is not the Gunnverse."

Yesterday, we got a big update on when the first Superman teaser trailer is likely to be released. Find out ore about that here

Dryaw14
Dryaw14 - 10/29/2024, 12:15 PM
He must be tired of the questions. So much impatience.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2024, 12:26 PM
@Dryaw14 - Well normally the boss of a company won't be the one responsible for doing his own PR. Usually there will be a whole department dedicated for communication. He is the one that decides to engage with everyone that messages him. It's on him.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/29/2024, 1:24 PM
@Dryaw14 - he really isn't, if was he'd never answer.

Gunn loves the attention imo
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/29/2024, 12:24 PM
"Because it hasn't even started yet" you can fell the "you [frick]ing moron" he wanted to add to that, and frankly, I'm here for it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/29/2024, 12:53 PM
@SATW42 - man, us comicbook nerds have no idea the value and meaning of patience. Geez
Forthas
Forthas - 10/29/2024, 12:26 PM
FAN: ...why haven't you introduce key members of the justice league like the flash and the aquaman to the dcu?

JAMES GUNN: Because the DCU hasn't even started yet?

TRANSLATION: I only have a fetish for quirky obscure DC characters that can provide comic releif. I am just using Superman to introduce a universe of widely unkown characters so I can fulfill my full on cartoony fantasies!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/29/2024, 12:29 PM
@Forthas - translation? You mean interpretation? Hawkgirl, Supergirl, Batman and the Green Lantern Corps (i.e. the DCU mains) aren't unknowns.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/29/2024, 12:35 PM
@Forthas - honestly I’m okay with it - I’d love to see some of those dollar bin heroes get their moment.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/29/2024, 12:40 PM
@Forthas - such a weird take. He can't just announce everything all at once.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/29/2024, 12:50 PM
@SATW42 - A weird take on James Gunn and the DCU? From @forthas?!
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/29/2024, 12:58 PM
@Forthas - your translation is way off. Patience is a foreign word to comicbook fans.

Building up small character with small parts in a premier movie or on MAX is actually ingenious. All those random characters can't have their own big budget film or even their own MAX show.
Thus doing so, when the major players like Aquaman and Flash (Martian Manhunter) get their blockbuster movies their presence will be huge when introduced.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/29/2024, 1:20 PM
@Forthas -


User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/29/2024, 1:32 PM
@Clintthahamster - I’m more of a Fry “shocked but not too shocked” kind of guy, but this is a solid GIF usage.

+1 internet points
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/29/2024, 12:26 PM
There's some truly dumb people on threads, and this is no different. Could've asked why there are no plans for either character though. Although JLI doesn't need them.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/29/2024, 1:10 PM
@bkmeijer1 - dead on sir. No body understands patience and not knowing more is actually a benefit when this "big" characters get their blockbuster movies call.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/29/2024, 12:30 PM
Why haven’t we seen the DCU yet? What’s he hiding?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/29/2024, 12:31 PM
@slickrickdesigns - yeah, he should've had a few movies ready to release when he was announced as DCU chief. Really slacking slate.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/29/2024, 1:11 PM
@slickrickdesigns - he's not hiding anything. The less you know the more you wonder, am more interested, and gives Gunn the ability to change things around as the responses come out from the MAX and Big movies.
DTor91
DTor91 - 10/29/2024, 12:34 PM
“ While Batman and Superman can survive pretty much anything, it's going to take a while for the Scarlet Speedster and King of Atlantis to bounce back from movies like The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

They’ll be back just fine. They’ll be back when they’re ready to be back.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/29/2024, 12:47 PM
Let's just see how Superman is first before we build a universe. Let's not ZS it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/29/2024, 1:12 PM
@S8R8M - you said it perfectly
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/29/2024, 12:58 PM
I thought the DCU started with Blue Beetle lol
HermanM
HermanM - 10/29/2024, 1:06 PM
Gunn crushing fantards as usual.

Common Gunn W
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/29/2024, 1:08 PM
Well hopefully he takes influence from the excellent Geoff Johns run of Aquaman.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 10/29/2024, 1:38 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - would love hook hand aquaman to be an inspiration too. Would be funny to see aqauman order fish at a diner and say "i dont talk to fish, i command them" like he did in the geoff johns run. That bit was glorious.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/29/2024, 1:08 PM
***Insert impatience joke***
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/29/2024, 1:25 PM
These fans impatient
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/29/2024, 1:29 PM
My exact answer, as has been said towards those petulant folks on this site, because it hasn't even started yet.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/29/2024, 1:32 PM
Idiots LOL

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

