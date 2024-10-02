DYNAMIC DUO: New Details About The Animated Movie's Plot Have Been Revealed

A few more Dynamic Duo story details have been revealed, including the fact Dick Grayson and Jason Todd won't actually be a pair of "orphan thieves." Find out more about the DC Studios project here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Yesterday evening, the news broke that DC Studios is teaming up with Swaybox Studios for Dynamic Duo, an animated movie revolving around Robin and Robin: Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. 

Given the unique animation style being planned for the project, it feels like it could be every bit as special as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. At the same time, many fans would prefer to see Dick and Jason in a live-action project.

One reveal that jumped out in the initial report was the mention that the teenagers are "orphan thieves [and] best friends who share dreams of a better life." 

Well, Variety has since chimed in and revealed, "[Dyamic Duo] will depict how the friendship between Grayson and Todd as youths becomes tested by their diverging ideas for what their future should be. (Reports that the characters will begin as a pair of thieves in the film were false.)"

While that's a relief, it's still strange to think of the two Robins teaming up. In the comics, Dick was the first one to hold that mantle before leaving Batman's side to become Nightwing. He was taken in as Bruce Wayne's ward after his parents, acrobats the Flying Graysons, were killed by gangsters.

As for Jason, Batman found him attempting to steal one of the Batmobile's wheels and took the boy under his wing. Jason was never the obedient son Dick was and ended up being killed by The Joker. However, he'd later rise from the dead as the violent viglante Red Hood. 

If Dynamic Duo is set in the DCU's past, it raises a lot of interesting questions. Remember, The Brave and the Bold is set to revolve around Batman and his, the latest Robin, Damian Wayne. Then again, it could be an Elseworlds tale. 

Arthur Mintz is directing Dynamic Duo, while Matthew Aldrich (Coco) penned the script. Swaybox Studios uses an innovative "Momo animation" that blends CGI, practical stop-motion elements, and live-action performances to create a new style of animation that's vastly different from what we're used to seeing on screen. 

"Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, Dynamic Duo, the story of Robin...or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd," Gunn said yesterday evening. "The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho. This is something special."

Dynamic Duo doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

Fares
Fares - 10/2/2024, 2:10 PM
I hope this pushes Marvel into making animated movies as well.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 10/2/2024, 2:13 PM
Much mo betta!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/2/2024, 2:14 PM
As bad as TITANS was, the dynamic between Dick, Jason, and Tim was really good.
I don't know....it seems like DC's animation is going through what MARVEL has the last few years (excluding DP & Wolv.) There's just so much that it's just getting to be an average norm.

Hopefully, this animated film helps course-correct and make it PG-13 as well. I get the fun of the "R-rating," but too often it feels like too much for animation.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/2/2024, 2:26 PM
"Orphan thieves [and] best friends who share dreams of a better life."

User Comment Image

Pass
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/2/2024, 2:28 PM
Maybe I missed something, but they are already at Batman's side right? "Orphan thieves [and] best friends who share dreams of a better life" sounds like they're just chilling on the streets
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 2:58 PM
@bkmeijer1 - it seems like this is set before they meet him
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/2/2024, 3:17 PM
@bkmeijer1 - This sounds like they haven't been adopted by Bruce yet, for sure. I'm thinking they become vigilantes of their own accord this time. It would kind of help paint Bruce in a slightly less crazy and dangerous light if he teams up with them rather than grooms them to be vigilantes after adopting them.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/2/2024, 2:34 PM
Of all the things they could be doing 🤦‍♂️
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 10/2/2024, 2:49 PM
Ok now that I know that I've seen what Swaybox studios can do I'm excited.

https://www.swayboxstudios.com/reel
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 10/2/2024, 2:49 PM
This shit is wack. Favorite character , and they making him into a [frick]in puppet. I ain’t puppephobic, but this ain’t it.

Live action Robin please in The Batman 2. Introduce Dick, develop him and don’t rush to get to Jason.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/2/2024, 2:50 PM
I love this idea...Batman/Batfamily Is the one property for the new DCU they should really flesh out in other mediums than movies so that when the movies do come along that in itself is seen as a culmination like what Avengers was to phase 1.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/2/2024, 2:55 PM
Good, I want more projects that focus on The Bat Family without them having to play off Batman all the time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 3:16 PM
Idk why that premise is so hard for some to wrap their head around…

Yes I understand that traditionally both Dick and Jason didn’t know each other before they both met Bruce but like any adaptation pretty much , this would be an Elseworlds tale and moreso a reimagining it seems then anything else which we have had before aswell.

I didn’t mind the original premise about them both being orphan thieves & such , a classic friends to enemies story it seemed akin to another recent animated film in Transformers One which it still could be.

Hell ,Reeves helped produce a recent animated take on Batman and his world that had them both be orphans that knew each other along with Stephanie Brown & Carrie Kelly under the care of Leslie Tompkins.

User Comment Image

Anyway regardless , I’m still very intrigued by this and hope it turns out well!!.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 10/2/2024, 3:16 PM
Jason and Dick hanging out before they are Robins? As best friend thieves? Sounds totally unnecessary.

Unless they are Nightwing and Robin already, before the events of Death in the Family, then I don't see the point. It would be like making a Joker film and trying to make him sympathetic...

