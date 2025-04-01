DYNAMIC DUO Puppetry Animation Shown At CinemaCon 2025, Debuts The DCU's Batmobile

Today, Warner Bros took the stage at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company came with tons of announcements. First looks at The Bride!, a fresh take on The Bride of Frankenstein that stars Jessie, Buckley, Christian Bale, and Penelope Cruz, and will also be a musical, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mortal Kombat II, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and F1, Brad Pitt’s driving heavy drama, were all shown.

Finally, DC Studios took the stage.

First up was Dynamic Duo, an animated movie that features Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the first two Robins, as dual protagonists. Footage from the movie was shown that apparently included some incredible footage. From around the internet and X, the footage apparently showed the batmobile for the first time in the DCU. It crashes through a pillar in some sort of chase or action scene, but we don’t yet know if this batmobile will be at all similar to that in The Brave and the Bold as both releases are pretty far out.

The cinematography of the footage shown has also been praised. The phrase “puppetry animation” is being thrown around, revealing a very unique style for Dynamic Duo. Puppetry animation is a style of stop motion animation which is an animating style that requires animators to move a physical puppet for each individual frame. The movie is being produced by Swaybox Studios, a studio known for a mix of stop motion puppet animation and CGI. Unfortunately, there are very few other details available about the film.

Dynamic Duo was announced back in October of 2024. Currently, neither of the two Robins have been cast, as there are no castings for the movie whatsoever. Whether or not Batman will be in the film is also a big question as the only two confirmed characters are Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. However, it’d be hard to imagine a movie about multiple Robins that doesn’t feature a Batman.

Dick Grayson and Jason Todd were Batman’s first Robins, but their backstories are very different. Dick Grayson is a gymnast who was taken in by Bruce Wayne after his parents were murdered and Jason Todd is an orphan who was caught trying to steal the tires off the Batmobile. Dick Grayson eventually becomes Nightwing, a more laid back, acrobatic hero, while Jason Todd eventually becomes Red Hood, a very intense, brutal hero who isn’t afraid to kill as his weapon of choice is two gigantic pistols.

Dynamic Duo is set to release all the way out in 2028.

What are your thoughts on Dynamic Duo? Let us know in the comments!