GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Is Still Keen To Join The DCU So Long As It "Makes Sense"

Chris Pratt is best known for playing Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but could he soon become one of only a handful of actors to be part of both the Marvel and DC Universes?

There are certainly plenty of DCU characters the actor could bring to life under DC Studios' watch. It's also worth noting that James Gunn has repeatedly expressed an interest in enlisting some of the Marvel actors he's previously worked with as he and Peter Safran continue casting the upcoming "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" movies and TV shows.

TMZ recently cornered Pratt (in the street because, well, it's TMZ) and asked the actor if he's any closer to joining the DCU.

"Well, there’s always a chance. But of course, I wouldn’t be able to spoil it here on the sidewalk with you. I could, but I better not," he teased before being asked who he'd like to play. "Man, I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I'm not exactly sure. I'm truly not sure."

Quizzed again if he's keen to work with DC Studios, Pratt added, "Yes, of course, if I can fit it into my schedule and it made sense. Of course, I love playing Star-Lord so hopefully, there's a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to to any of it and be considered for any of it."

Finally, the site wondered whether Pratt would be keen to work with his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, suggesting they could collaborate on a future Terminator project.

"Oh, man, that would be pretty great, wouldn't it? Do you think people would lose their minds? Wow," the actor said. "Great! Okay! I'm in, sign me up!"

While we don't anticipate that happening (Schwarzenegger has been pretty adamant that he's done with Terminator), Pratt making the leap to the DCU feels inevitable. Booster Gold remains a popular casting suggestion among fans, though there are any number of heroes - or villains - he could play.

Some time ago, Gunn said a Marvel/DC crossover is "more likely now that I’m in charge," adding: "That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

We also recently learned that Gunn has been in talks with Pratt's Guardians co-star Pom Klementieff to play a "specific character" in the DCU, according to the actress.

Who do you think Pratt could play in the DCU?