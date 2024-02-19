LILO AND STITCH Live-Action Remake Set Photos Reveal Stitch's Character Design

"Ohana Means Family. Family Means Nobody Gets Left Behind Or Forgotten." Check out some new photos from the set of Disney's live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 19, 2024 01:02 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

As filming continues (production is beleived to have wrapped late last year, so there's a chance reshoots are now underway) on Disney's live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch, some new photos from the set have found their way online, and they give us our best look yet at the movie's title characters.

The photos and videos feature Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and while her alien pal Stitch will (presumably) be a fully CGI creation, we also catch a glimpse of the initially ferocious (but adorable) little fella sitting in a car.

We don't actually know what methods will be utilized to bring Stitch to life in the movie, but there's a chance this "stand in" is actually an animatronic, and not just a prop to give he actors something to work with. Either way, Stitch's character design looks practically identical to his animated counterpart.

Check out the photos at the links below, and keep an eye out for updates.

The original animated film focused on a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai who forms a bond with a blue alien called Experiment 626, who was engineered to be a force of destruction. It wasn't considered one of the Mouse House's bigger hits from a box office standpoint, but it remains a very popular entry in Disney's library, having spawned three direct-to-video sequels and a 2003 TV series.

An early synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee will also star. Chris Sanders will once again voice Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp is directing, and the script was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing under their Rideback production banner.

The movie is expected to debut on Disney+ this summer.

MasterMix - 2/19/2024, 1:28 AM
Ohana means family...
EgoEgor - 2/19/2024, 1:43 AM
Nobody is gonna see this, they'll just wait for it on Disney+(if even that).

You'd think Disney would learn. Everyone sees these remakes as what they are, a lazy cash grab.

Also, guaranteed it's going to be a CGI Stitch; it's much easier to control in post-production.
Saga - 2/19/2024, 1:45 AM
Looks [frick]ing terrible Disney stop it with these terrible remakes... Just make Atlantis and close the franchise
BeNice123 - 2/19/2024, 1:48 AM
Ohana doesnt really mean family. Just like any other Native American tribes, it has another meaning. My language and word of family is (Biłháájé’ííh) the absolute meaning is, the ones who brought me up Or the ones i grew up with depending on how you use it. But yeah just a little info.

