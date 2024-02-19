LILO AND STITCH Live-Action Remake Set Photos Reveal Stitch's Character Design

As filming continues (production is beleived to have wrapped late last year, so there's a chance reshoots are now underway) on Disney's live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch, some new photos from the set have found their way online, and they give us our best look yet at the movie's title characters.

The photos and videos feature Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and while her alien pal Stitch will (presumably) be a fully CGI creation, we also catch a glimpse of the initially ferocious (but adorable) little fella sitting in a car.

We don't actually know what methods will be utilized to bring Stitch to life in the movie, but there's a chance this "stand in" is actually an animatronic, and not just a prop to give he actors something to work with. Either way, Stitch's character design looks practically identical to his animated counterpart.

Check out the photos at the links below, and keep an eye out for updates.

The original animated film focused on a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai who forms a bond with a blue alien called Experiment 626, who was engineered to be a force of destruction. It wasn't considered one of the Mouse House's bigger hits from a box office standpoint, but it remains a very popular entry in Disney's library, having spawned three direct-to-video sequels and a 2003 TV series.

An early synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee will also star. Chris Sanders will once again voice Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp is directing, and the script was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing under their Rideback production banner.

The movie is expected to debut on Disney+ this summer.