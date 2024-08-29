THE FANTASTIC FOUR Spoilers: Everything Revealed In Set Photos...Including Who's Wearing The Thing's "Suit"

Marvel Studios' long-awaited reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise, titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps, finally arrives in theaters next summer. First announced at Comic-Con in 2019, it's been a long time coming for fans of Marvel's First Family.
An impressive cast has since been assembled for a movie which promises to have major implications for the wider MCU as we head into the next Avengers movies. Production recently began in the UK, bringing an early wave of surprisingly revealing set photos.
By far the biggest talking point so far is, of course, our first look at The Thing. In this feature, we share a new shot of that practical costume (which confirms there is indeed someone wearing the suit) after taking a deep dive into everything else we've spotted in recent weeks.
You can take a look through this fantastic feature by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
5. Sue Storm And Franklin Richards
Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman was spotted from afar holding a baby who many fans are convinced is the young Franklin Richards. However, one overlooked possibility is it's his sister Valeria.
Given what we've heard about Galactus wanting Franklin (perhaps as a result of his ability to warp reality and create new dimensions), it makes more sense for him to be a child rather than a baby when we first encounter Marvel's First Family in the MCU.
Regardless, photos and footage showed Sue seemingly lying down with her child as she levitates in the air. Without context, it was impossible to say what was happening but this has to be Franklin or Valeria.
With Incursions taking place and the Multiverse in peril, the former could be key to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
4. NY❤️FF
Marvel Studios hasn't really explored the "celebrity" side of superhero culture in the MCU and, unlike The Avengers and X-Men, the Fantastic Four is typically universally loved by the public in the comics.
One set spotted from a distance revealed an artsy statue that's been created which depicts all four members of the team.
The leaked trailer hinted at the heroes being public figures, with The Thing appearing on a dating show and Reed Richards hosting what seemed to be his own educational TV show. With that in mind, the foursome having a statue dedicated to them isn't exactly a huge shocker.
Since it was first revealed, speculation has run rampant that Alicia Masters, Ben Grimm's blind love interest who is also a talented sculptor, might be the artist responsible for creating it.
3. The Excelsior Launch Pad
At Comic-Con, Marvel Studios handed out New York City maps which revealed that, right next to the Baxter Building is the Excelsior Launch Pad.
Surprisingly, an entire practical version of this massive set has been constructed, suggesting it will play a significant role in the movie (we'd typically anticipate a space like this to be extended and created with visual effects).
The team's logo is front and centre so this is almost certainly where we see them take flight in the Fantasticar or even a rocket that transports them into the cosmos to confront Galactus.
If you're curious to learn what else is on that map - including a big Mole Man tease - then you can check it out by clicking here.
2. Times Square And A Nod To WandaVision
The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in a parallel reality and a New York City that, even in the 1960s, is far beyond even today's Big Apple.
Footage of the set hints at that yet still keeps a retro aesthetic which promises to make this movie unlike anything else we've seen in the MCU before. It's a ballsy move and one that's left us wondering how the heroes will fit in on Earth-616.
While time (no pun intended) will tell on that front, we need to point out a rather brilliant nod to WandaVision. Director Matt Shakman previously worked on the critically acclaimed Disney+ series and there's a store on set called "Westview Appliances Television."
All signs also point to us paying a visit to Ben Grimm's old stomping grounds: Yancy St.!
1. The Thing
Talking of the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing, yesterday evening saw us treated to a first look at the character on The Fantastic Four: First Steps set.
We'd expected him to be a fully CG creation; instead, a practical suit is being used similar to when Michael Chiklis played the character in the 2005 and 2007 movies. Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean the version we see on screen next year will be 100% practical.
Chances are Marvel Studios is using this Thing suit as a reference point for other actors and to help VFX artists light the character in a way that makes him look as incredible on screen as The Hulk and Thanos.
We're a little shocked it's not just Ebon Moss-Bachrach in mo-cap suit, to be honest, and a newly surfaced image has confirmed it's a double or stunt performer wearing this suit. Marvel Studios knows what it's doing, though, and there's sure to be a good reason for this practical Thing...