THE FANTASTIC FOUR Spoilers: Everything Revealed In Set Photos...Including Who's Wearing The Thing's "Suit"

Marvel Studios' long-awaited reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise, titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps, finally arrives in theaters next summer. First announced at Comic-Con in 2019, it's been a long time coming for fans of Marvel's First Family.

An impressive cast has since been assembled for a movie which promises to have major implications for the wider MCU as we head into the next Avengers movies. Production recently began in the UK, bringing an early wave of surprisingly revealing set photos.

By far the biggest talking point so far is, of course, our first look at The Thing. In this feature, we share a new shot of that practical costume (which confirms there is indeed someone wearing the suit) after taking a deep dive into everything else we've spotted in recent weeks.

5. Sue Storm And Franklin Richards

Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman was spotted from afar holding a baby who many fans are convinced is the young Franklin Richards. However, one overlooked possibility is it's his sister Valeria.

Given what we've heard about Galactus wanting Franklin (perhaps as a result of his ability to warp reality and create new dimensions), it makes more sense for him to be a child rather than a baby when we first encounter Marvel's First Family in the MCU.

Regardless, photos and footage showed Sue seemingly lying down with her child as she levitates in the air. Without context, it was impossible to say what was happening but this has to be Franklin or Valeria.

With Incursions taking place and the Multiverse in peril, the former could be key to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

