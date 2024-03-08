DAMSEL Starring Millie Bobby Brown Is Now Streaming On Netflix; Hits Rotten Tomatoes With 54%

Damsel, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's fantasy action movie starring Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown, is now streaming on Netflix, but reviews have not been great so far...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 08, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Damsel, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's fantasy action adventure starring Millie Bobby Brown, is now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted late last night shortly before the movie premiered.

This is never usually a great sign, and sure enough, the majority of critics have not been won over by the 28 Weeks Later director's surprisingly gruesome (for a PG-13 rating, at least) foray into the fantasy genre.

With just over 50 reviews counted, Damsel currently sits at 54% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics seem to be all over the place on this one, with some hailing Brown's performance as a highlight, and others far less convinced by the Stranger Things star's lead turn. Similarly, the movie's dragon - voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo - has been singled out by some as a terrifying creation who elevates the movie whenever she's on-screen, while others feel that the creature is brought to life via sub-par CGI.

For me, the dragon is by far the best part of the movie, but I wouldn't say it's a total washout by any means.

Check out a new clip of Elodie preparing for battle below, and let us know if you plan on giving Damsel a go despite the mixed reviews in the comments section.

Brown plays a princess named Elodie, who believes all of her dreams have come true when she is betrothed to Prince Henry. However, she soon comes to realize that the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to a dragon to repay an ancient debt.

Elodie is abandoned in the fire-breathing beast's cave, and when it becomes clear that no knights in shining armour are coming to save her, she decides to take matters into her own hands and slay the fire-breathing beast herself with the aid of an indomitable spirit and a very large sword.

Damsel was helmed by 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, from a script by Dan Mazeau (Fast X). Brown also serves as an executive producer along with Mazeau, Robert Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Mark Bomback (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), and Sue Baden-Powell (Alpha). The movie also stars Jurassic World's Nick Robinson, Black Panther's Angela Bassett, and Black Widow's Ray Winstone.

"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive," reads the official synopsis.

McMurdo - 3/8/2024, 12:38 PM
So it's bad
McMurdo - 3/8/2024, 12:38 PM
I don't read lists in general but especially when the comments are turned off. Without the comments this place is just a website that posts all the big stories a day late.
DravenCorvis - 3/8/2024, 12:48 PM
@McMurdo - So, I'm not the only one that's noticed the comments thing?

Got my previous account blocked by Josh for being fairly critical, then suspended for being "insulting" - which I wasn't.

This place has sapped the fun out of this stuff.
HashTagSwagg - 3/8/2024, 12:59 PM
@McMurdo - Hey @MarkCassidy since Josh has been abusing his power (or rather lack of) in recent events, I think it's about time you take the lead and usurp this false prophet since everyone here prefers your well mannered and culterally informed articles.

harryba11zack - 3/8/2024, 1:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah!! Take the throne Mark!!!
McMurdo - 3/8/2024, 1:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Mark is our Lisan al Gaib? And Josh is the heretic.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/8/2024, 12:44 PM
I thought the last trailer was decent but this doesn't surprise me.
Superheroking - 3/8/2024, 12:44 PM
Why is this movie’s tomato score relevant to have its own article?
Evansly - 3/8/2024, 1:00 PM
@Superheroking - To get those delicious clicks. Seems like it worked
harryba11zack - 3/8/2024, 12:48 PM
Man you know what? Phuck Marvel
TheVisionary25 - 3/8/2024, 12:52 PM
I kinda expected the mixed reviews thus far , seems to be the norm nowadays with critics lol.

Anyway , I thought it looked decent from the trailers and I do like the cast (though Angela Bassett’s British accent did seem odd from the clip i saw lol).

I’ll still check it out , either tonight or over the weekend sometime!!.
marvel72 - 3/8/2024, 12:55 PM
Looked bad from the trailers, show gets bad reviews.

Not surprised.
AmazingFILMporg - 3/8/2024, 1:08 PM
She needs a new agent

