Margot Robbie And Colin Farrell Embark On A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY In Fantastical First Trailer

The first trailer for Kogonada's next feature, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, is now online, and it finds Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie embarking on an adventure through time...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Fans of acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Kogonada have been eagerly awaiting a look at some footage from his next feature, and Sony Pictures has now released the first trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The romantic fantasy (which looks like it may also have some sci-fi elements) stars Colin Farrell (The Penguin, After Yang) and Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad, Barbie) as two strangers who embark on a journey back in time to revisit the key events of their pasts that ultimately shaped the people they became.

Kogonada has previously helmed Columbus, After Yang, and a couple of episodes of Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Farrell spoke about the film during a recent interview with Collider.

“It’s kind of a love story, but it’s not a very typical one. It’s definitely magical realism. It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places. It’s a story about being revisited by, but also having the opportunity to revisit certain moments in your past that were very formative.”

“It’s about two people at a stage in their lives — Margot [Robbie]’s character and my character — that find themselves at an emotional crossroads where they’re not living terrible lives, but life hasn’t really worked out for them," the Irish actor went on. "They’re both terrible at relationships. Neither have been able to find a moment’s joy in relationships or companionship. And they begin to find that through each other, as a result of this one night where they go on this fantastical journey and get to see from an objective perspective these moments in their lives that, as I said, were very formative, and get to take accountability for times where they hurt people.” 

Check out the trailer below along with a featurette, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

What if you could open a doorway and walk through it and re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are both single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey hits theaters this September.

