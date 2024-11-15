RED ONE Looks Set For A Disastrous Opening Weekend After Taking In Just $3.7M From Thursday Night Previews

Red One, the new Christmas movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans, is now in theaters, and opening weekend box office projections are not good...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 15, 2024 10:11 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Jumanji director Jake Kasdan's Christmas-themed fantasy adventure, Red One, arrived in theatres today, and things are not looking good for the critically-panned movie's opening weekend at the domestic box office.

After taking in just $3.7 million in Thursday previews, the Amazon MGM film is on track to make between $30 million and $35 million this weekend, with some projections as low at $25 million. Taking a massive budget of $250 million (plus marketing costs) into account, and analysts believe it’ll take a Christmas miracle for Red One to turn a profit.

The movie could perform better overseas, of course, and it is the only major new release this weekend, so it should comfortably take the No. 1 spot from the surprisingly resilient Venom: The Last Dance.

Though the movie does have its share of defenders, Red One currently sits at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 106 reviews. "Wrapped in slick packaging but wholly lacking in holiday magic, Red One is a ho-ho-hum action-adventure," reads the site's critics' consensus.

Dwayne Johnson stars as a North Pole security agent who teams-up with a skilled but "naughty" bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to track down and rescue an impressively jacked Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) when he's kidnapped by a group of unknown assailants.

"With Red One, our intention was to make a movie that you can enjoy on the biggest screen possible," Johnson recently said of the movie. "Legitimately the biggest screens possible are IMAX. I was midway through shooting Red One and I had an opportunity to see Oppenheimer. I watched in the IMAX theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies."

"Him and Emma [Thomas], his wife. I even asked to let me sit where Chris sits. They said, 'Chris sits here.' I watch Oppenheimer. It was amazing, but I was thinking: 'Holy shit. 'Red One' on this screen and with this technology could be game over. I remember texting [director Jake Kasdan] a picture of my bare chest and a picture of the screen and we realized how cool [IMAX] would be."

"When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas."

The cast also features Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1; Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Mad Men), Bonnie Hunt (The Green Mile; Jumanji), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones; The Fate of the Furious), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth; Don't Worry Darling), and Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett; Good Girls).

Red One is set to hit theaters on November 15 and will stream on Prime Video at a later date.

ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 11/15/2024, 10:06 PM
Damn! I'm actually going to see this tomorrow. Something tells me this will be on streaming by Thanksgiving though.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/15/2024, 10:11 PM
Meh ....i hope they get Rachel Zegler for the sequel .
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 11/15/2024, 10:14 PM
"I remember texting [director Jake Kasdan] a picture of my bare chest and a picture of the screen and we realized how cool [IMAX] would be."

This guy's pretty gay..
Rosraf
Rosraf - 11/15/2024, 10:21 PM
I did not realize until this evening that this movie was getting a theatrical release. I always just assumed it was made by/for a streaming platform.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/15/2024, 10:23 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/15/2024, 10:30 PM
@SuperCat -

Genius. But really, how did you get that exit interview video from my very last Santa gig?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/15/2024, 10:31 PM
@DocSpock - LOLOLOL!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/15/2024, 10:31 PM

Another limp turd from the limp meathead Rock movie machine.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/15/2024, 10:37 PM
New hierarchy of power eh?
Hopefully this proves to him that he simply isn't a top act in Hollywood.
Nolanite out
mountainman
mountainman - 11/15/2024, 10:47 PM
$250 million budget?!?! For an action Christmas movie?!?!

