28 YEARS LATER Spoilery Set Photos Show FREE GUY Star Jodie Cormer Being Pursued By...Naked Zombies?!

Shooting continues on 28 Years Later, the first instalment of a planned trilogy picking up after the events of Danny Boyle's classic 28 Days Later and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's slightly less well-received 28 Weeks Later.

Now, thanks to Mail Online (via FearHQ.com), we have a first look at Free Guy star Jodie Cormer being chased down by a group of blood-soaked, naked zombies. The undead look terrifying and perhaps a little more grounded than what we've seen in The Walking Dead and Army of the Dead, for example.

As for their lack of clothes, that does make sense when you stop and think about it.

While plot details for 28 Years Later are being kept under wraps, we know that Boyle will return to direct this opening chapter before handing over the reins to Nia DaCosta (Candyman) for a planned second instalment.

The impressive cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman, and the returning Cillian Murphy (while he's not officially attached to star, he will be executive producing and is expected to make a cameo appearance at the very least).

"I’ve always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me and I have great affection for it and for those guys Alex [Garland] and Danny [Boyle]," the Oscar winner said back in February. "I never watch my own films, except that one. It’s always on around Halloween and during the pandemic people were constantly sending me clips."

"And I’ve shown it to my kids. And it’s really stood up, even though it’s something like 23 years old now. So I’m really thrilled that we’ll get the band back together to makes this one."

This franchise's return has been a very long time coming and, given how close to the initial zombie outbreak the previous movies played out during, it will be interesting to see what the world looks like nearly three decades later.

"I’m excited to get the first day done," Comer said shortly before shooting began. "Danny just seems like such a confident, intuitive and intelligent director. The original was so loved, so I’m trying not to think of that too hard. I’m not putting too much expectation on myself."

You can take a closer look at these new 28 Years Later set photos by following the link to Mail Online in the X post below.