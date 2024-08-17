CROSSED: Movie Adaptation Of "The Most Disturbing Comic Of All Time" In The Works

A feature adaptation of what is widely viewed as the most depraved, disturbing comic book series of all time, Crossed, is now in development...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 17, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Following the massive success of Prime Video's The Boys, another of writer Garth Ennis' comic book creations is headed to the screen - and this one is even more twisted, depraved and downright diabolical.

THR reports that a Crossed movie is now in development at indie outfit Six Studios, and Ennis has already completed the script.

Crossed and its various spin-offs are generally considered to be among the most disturbing comics of all time, and with good reason. The story focuses on the survivors of a pandemic which turns its victims into homicidal maniacs. Marked with a red cross-shaped rash on their faces, these individuals retain their basic human intellects, but are unable to control their worst impulses, engaging in all manner of atrocities.

Ennis commented on the controversial depictions of depravity in Crossed during a 2010 interview with Bleeding Cool.

"The kinds of acts you see in the story, however, are not invented at all. A quick glance through the history books will reveal all manner of depraved activity; thousands upon thousands of dreadful things that we've been doing to each other since time began. Look at what went on in the torture chambers of the inquisition, or what the settlers and natives did to each other out on the great plains of North America, or what was going on in Eastern Europe in the mid-nineties. Hell, look at what people do to each other in prison, or what many women have to fear on their way home from work in urban areas.

The list is endless. I'm not even talking about concepts like genocide or religious or ethnic cleansing, nor do I want to play the numbers game with various bodycounts. I'm simply talking about what people do to one another when circumstances give them a free hand."

The original 10 issue miniseries - which will be the basis for the movie - was published from 2008-10, but has since spawned more than 200 issues from various other writers and artists, including the likes of Alan Moore.

The search is now on for a director for the project, which will reportedly be in the $2 million to $3 million budget range. Production is scheduled to get underway this fall.

Carl Choi of Six Studios will produce along with Ben Hung of Retro Entertainment and Ken Levin of Nightsky Productions.

Choi says the script is "an intimate, human story," and “the most faithful adaptation possible,” likening it to "Contagion meets The Walking Dead, with hints of Alex Garland’s Civil War, in that it’s a road movie across a ravaged United States."

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/17/2024, 10:21 AM
Right up Snyder's alley.

Not even being condescending or sarcastic here, this really is his kind of material.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/17/2024, 10:26 AM
@DrReedRichards - get ready for some crucifixion
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 10:48 AM
@DrReedRichards - you aren't wrong
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/17/2024, 10:25 AM
Obvs The Boys has helped with this getting made.

I wonder if it could help them finish The Preacher.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 8/17/2024, 10:31 AM
@ObserverIO - didn't they already finish preacher?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/17/2024, 10:40 AM
@cyclopsprime - I don't know, they only seemed to do a handful of seasons, but there's like 9 books comprising 60+ issues.

I haven't got to it yet, but I love the comics and the ending is one the all time classics. If the show actually did finish the run, then that's awesome. It's on the list for sure.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 10:48 AM
@ObserverIO - was Preacher that bad? I remember watching EPS of the first season but it's all escaped me. I have no memory of it other than Seth Rogan being involved creatively
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 8/17/2024, 11:08 AM
@McMurdo - It wasn't particularly bad, but the absurdity wasn't for everyone. Also much like The Boys it takes a couple of base bullet points but does a lot of it's own thing. Pipp Torrens is the show's MVP and absolutely kills it as Herr Starr, which is an accomplishment since all the cast are pretty great in general.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 8/17/2024, 10:32 AM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/17/2024, 11:28 AM

How much of this kind of sh!t is too much?

If you loved the Boys, then here is something FAR more disgusting, sickening, depraved, and perverted!!!!!!

I never read those comics, and you can count me out on this.

