Samara Weaving Confirms Return As Grace For READY OR NOT Sequel

Back in April, reports did the rounds that a sequel to 2019 horror hit Ready or Not was in the works with Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan, Insidious: The Last Key, Escape Room) in talks to direct.

The original movie's directors, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (aka Radio Silence), would later confirm to Entertainment Weekly that the project is in the very early stages of development.

“It’s getting figured out. That’s what we’ll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out,” Gillett told the site. “What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f*cking banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it’s happening.”

“I don’t think we knew after making [Ready or Not] that there would be so much story left to tell,” Gillett continued. “We’re so proud of what that first movie is, we’re so proud of what the sequel is. We’re just really excited, and fingers crossed that it gets made.”

Now, star Samara Weaving has confirmed that she will reprise her role.

"I'm all in." she tells Comicbook.com. "I think we're all in. I don't know if we've had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We've done the spit handshake, but we haven't cut each other's hands and rubbed our blood together."

In the first movie, Weaving played Grace, who marries into the wealthy Le Domas family. As the story progresses, we learn that her new in-laws have made a deal with the Devil that involves a (potentially) deadly wedding night tradition: If the hide-and-seek card is pulled, the game ends with Grace's death.

Grace winds up outsmarting her pursuers (while massacring quite a few of them) and surviving until sunrise, which means Satan is free to collect the Le Domas family's souls in explosively gory fashion.

We're not sure how Grace is going to find herself back in a similar situation, but there is plenty of potential in further exploring the mythology behind Mr. "Le Bail."

Weaving has another horror movie, Azrael, on the way, which you can check out a new clip for below.

"Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives."

