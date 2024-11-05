James Gunn Weighs In On JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie Rumors And Reveals Comic That's A "Big Influence" On DCU

It's become all too easy for fans to create bogus "news" accounts on social media, particularly when X allows them to buy a checkmark. Now, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Threads to debunk a claim he's writing and directing Justice League: The New Frontier.

The Superman filmmaker has said there's no truth to the rumour and, well, that's the end of that. Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard that the critically acclaimed Darwyn Cooke story will serve as the inspiration for an eventual DCU team-up.

The New Frontier takes place in 1950s America, a land without heroes. The masked mystery men who fought for freedom in the Second World War have been outlawed. And those icons who do still fight on - Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman - operate under hidden agendas and duelling ideologies.

Yet this America needs its heroes more than ever. With darkness gathering on the horizon, only a bold new generation of adventurers is equal to the challenge.

Despite debunking the rumour, Gunn would go on to acknowledge, "That said I love New Frontier and its magical alternate history is a big influence on DC Studios."

This lines up with what we told you earlier today about The Centre possibly being the DCU's big bad (with the current plan being to introduce him in HBO's Lanterns).

A Justice League movie was not announced as being part of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, something which didn't come as a huge surprise following the fallout from the 2017 movie. If DC had another superhero team as notable, we'd bet on them taking centre stage instead but the League will eventually have to gather again on screen.

Superman set photos have, however, suggested the Justice League International team already exists in this shared world with Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific among its ranks.

Check out Gunn's comments below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.