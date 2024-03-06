Zack Snyder On JUSTICE LEAGUE Experience, "Toxic" Fans, Breaking Batman's No Kill Rule, & More

Zack Snyder appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, and discussed a range of topics, including his experience working on Justice League, and the perception that the majority of his fans are toxic...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 06, 2024 09:03 PM EST
Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder was a guest on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, and the divisive filmmaker discussed a range of topics, including several of his DC-based projects.

Snyder touches on his experiences working on Justice League and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and how the studio's insistence that he make certain cuts led to his reputation as the "director's cut guy." He also mentions that he found it very difficult to secure a PG-13 rating for BVS because the ratings board simply didn't "like the idea of Batman and Superman fighting."

Speaking of The Dark Knight, Snyder weighs in on the debate surrounding the iconic DC Comics hero's "no kill rule."

"If you don't test the morality of the character, then it's dead. It can't evolve, it can't move, it can only answer questions that doesn't break canon, and that's not the way to treat these legendary characters"

Snyder also delves into the negative perceptions of his fanbase, and while he acknowledges that there is a toxic element, he praises their passion and the fact that they saved lives by raising more than $600,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention after his daughter, Autumn, took her own life.

You can check out the full video below, and we also have some shorter clips.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Itwasme - 3/6/2024, 9:49 PM
Question... how does ignoring the rule act as a means of testing it?
Itwasme - 3/6/2024, 9:50 PM
... and I'm not Uber critical of him breaking it, but this sounds like a weird response.
Highflyer - 3/6/2024, 9:54 PM
@Itwasme - Maybe to see if he can come back from it or still be a hero after falling into the darkness.
Itwasme - 3/6/2024, 9:56 PM
@Highflyer - That could work, but we didn't really see that, nor did they set the precedent that he used to not kill. It wasn't really brought up at all.
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2024, 10:21 PM
@Itwasme - I swear , I have read that comment a few times and I can’t really make sense of what he’s trying to say

I know I’m tired so that might be why but I feel I can still process what someone is trying to say and I think I get it to an extent but I have no idea what he means by providing answers that don’t break canon…

What canon?…he never really established the canon of the DCEU Batman in the first place.
bcom - 3/6/2024, 10:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Nothing Zack says really makes any sense. He starts another sentence before finishing the sentence before it.
bobevanz - 3/6/2024, 9:50 PM
When two tools collide lol
JFerguson - 3/6/2024, 9:54 PM
Then why can’t he kill a nutcase chronic murderer like the joker?
MyCoolYoung - 3/6/2024, 10:29 PM
@JFerguson - because he don’t want no beef
Highflyer - 3/6/2024, 9:55 PM
I'm interested/curious regarding James Gunn's new Superman film, but people (especially on twitter) sure get worked up when Zack makes comments on DC characters. I get it, his take didn't please a lot of people, but with the way people lose their heads, you'd think he was still in charge.
FlopWatchers5 - 3/6/2024, 9:58 PM
the only person that mastered DC’s aesthetics on film. complete distinction.

with that being said, JL opening to 94M is crazy lol.
dracula - 3/6/2024, 10:04 PM
@FlopWatchers5 -

His Batman looked more like Rob Liefeld than Frank Miller

“superman” was over designed

Wonder woman was spot on ill say that

Aquaman didnt get a good suit until his solo, James Wann is responsible there

Flash was just bad

Cw martian manhunter looked better

Cyborg looker like tin foil
roboticJohnson - 3/6/2024, 10:11 PM
@dracula - imo wonder woman was alright in snyder's movies, but far from perfect. She was basically just the tank of the team (when superman wasn't around) but she got no development or depth to make her feel like an actual character if you ask me.
dracula - 3/6/2024, 10:17 PM
@roboticJohnson - i meant the costume.

Her firsr solo was her best stuff.

After 1984, pretty clear that it only worked because of compromise betweeen the two extremes of snyder and edginess and jenkins campiness.

Hopefully fhe reboot finds a direct who can find the right tone by themself
BreakTheCode - 3/6/2024, 9:59 PM
Zack Snyder is a hack. Never understood these characters.
JobinJ - 3/6/2024, 10:07 PM
Stupid rule. He’s broken it in every version in one form or another.
WruceBayne - 3/6/2024, 10:29 PM
@JobinJ - every Batman has killed. Even the original had a gun. 🤷🏾‍♂️
THEKENDOMAN - 3/6/2024, 10:12 PM
No [frick]ing doubt, BVS Synder cut was so much better. JL Snyder's cut was better. This is the problem with these studios, and this is the problem with a lot of filmmaking today; sometimes, it's not just about the audience; it should also be about the filmmaker and their vision and taking that chance to believe the audience accepts that chance with the filmmaker too.
dracula - 3/6/2024, 10:18 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - snyder got a chance with man of steel, then again with bvs

All he did was split opinion
Wilke589 - 3/6/2024, 10:29 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - His extended version of BvS is a near-identical atrocious, incoherent trainwreck that's made even worse with certain added sub-plots. Copy/paste the exact same sentence and swap out BvS with Justice League.

Warner Bros/The world of movie viewers gave Snyder *multiple* chances (far more than he ever deserved) and he shit the bed worse and worse every single time.
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2024, 10:14 PM


I feel like he didn’t really test Batman’s morality at all but just decided to have him kill or am I missing something?.

Honestly , if the intent was to have this older Bruce that has lost his way as a hero and through Superman begin to make his way back to being that then it sounds like a cool & interesting idea but sadly it just wasn’t executed real well imo.
roboticJohnson - 3/6/2024, 10:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, I kinda expected bruce to feel guilt and remorse about the people he killed, but he just cried a little for superman and proceeded to find new superfriends as if nothing ever happened
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2024, 10:29 PM
@roboticJohnson - that could have been cool

Him having to deal with the fact that he became what he hated and like his enemies aswell as trying to figure out how he could move on from that could have been interesting

A story of redemption for this Batman but oh well.
THEKENDOMAN - 3/6/2024, 10:15 PM
I like Snyder; Watchmen was ahead of its times. Rebel Moon is good, too. His style is different; sometimes it's too long, but there is always a lot to keep going through the time. I wish he had the chance to finish his DC story.
harryba11zack - 3/6/2024, 10:18 PM
I like.
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 3/6/2024, 10:20 PM
It looks like I'm gonna have to break my no-Joe Rogan rule, and listen to this episode.🤣 For me, it's simple. Batman's no-kill rule, isn't a deal-breaker one way or the other, for every single fan. Especially for those who were introduced to him through the Tim Burton Batman movies. It's possible to view him as an action hero, who occasionally uses lethal force. And with Zack Snyder's take, he was never promising the definitive take on Batman, or any of the DC characters.
itzayaboy - 3/6/2024, 10:20 PM
I don't understand the hate he gets. Sure, you can disagree with creative choices but you can't deny the cut's of his DC movies were entertaining. We studied him during my film class in college. Regardless of what you think of him, his work is distinctly stylish. He is a prime example of why studio interference can stifle creativity.
MyCoolYoung - 3/6/2024, 10:33 PM
@itzayaboy - but he didn’t have that with Netflix and still needs another cut. I never thought his films looks as good as everyone else says and I always say if I gotta go to class to appreciate your work then you aren’t making it for me.

There’s no movie I watch to marvel at technical aspects of it
Wilke589 - 3/6/2024, 10:34 PM
@itzayaboy - LOL so much delusional/factually incorrect nonsense it's staggering.
EgoEgor - 3/6/2024, 10:26 PM
Having that rule and still wanting to kill Superman because he doesn't see him as a human being is more powerful than just turning him into essentially a homicidal maniac.
Ha1frican - 3/6/2024, 10:30 PM
I think all the marketing speak and out of hand fandom regarding him has gotten to people’s heads. He seems like he really doesn’t take himself or most things that seriously in real life. It’s totally reasonable to not like his style, or take on beloved IP but when you actually hear him having a conversation or doing an interview he seems like a really chill guy overall. I enjoyed his movies for what they were (although I didn’t like his Batman killing as much as he did) but he just seems like a normal dude that people have built up way to much both positively and negatively ever since 300
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2024, 10:38 PM
@Ha1frican - yeah , dude seems like he’s genuinely a real nice guy.
Wilke589 - 3/6/2024, 10:31 PM
Pathetic hypocrite Snyder making incoherent garbage excuses for his self-enabled twat troll stans like he's always done.

"Who cares if my cult followe---I mean my fans repeatedly told countless random people online to go KILL THEMSELVES simply because they didn't like a fake movie I made, they did it all in the name of suicide prevention! And they raised money for it too, which was OBVIOUSLY their only reason for doing that, not to have some bullshit virtue-signaling points and an instant deflection response to any and all criticism of my repeatedly failed cinematic universe. And they definitely didn't do all that with the main goal of getting more of my movies released which they revolve their entire pathetic excuses for a life around, they clearly accepted a long time ago that is all over and there wont be any more ever. Oh wait....."

The guy's a prick, his cult is even worse. End of story.
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/6/2024, 10:32 PM
I’m sorry but Batman has beaten people pretty bad. Like multiple hits to the head. Sure they didn’t die right away but I’m sure they died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital or in surgery. People need to get over this. Who gives a shit.
dracula - 3/6/2024, 10:53 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - a lot different than gunning down a car willed with normal people from the safety of his tank
WruceBayne - 3/6/2024, 10:33 PM
There are a bunch of different versions of Batman and Ben Affleck’s was his version of Batman.
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2024, 10:36 PM
@WruceBayne - that’s perfectly fine and for those people that enjoy that version ,that’s great and I’m jealous that they could

It just didn’t really work for me.
WruceBayne - 3/6/2024, 11:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I can definitely respect that answer. Everything isn’t going to appeal to everybody.
Wilke589 - 3/6/2024, 10:38 PM
Spoilers: If you're *repeatedly* getting asked by journalists & even mainstream celebrities like Joe Rogan if you have a toxic fanbase.....then you factually/objectively/inarguably have a toxic fanbase.
MyCoolYoung - 3/6/2024, 10:39 PM
He makes stuff for whom he makes it for, and I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s not me, and that’s completely fine.

I thought BvS was overly criticized but it was pretty average. The snydercut wasn’t good and I prefer the joss one. Rebel moon was heavily criticized. At some point it’s not everyone else
1 2

