Zack Snyder On JUSTICE LEAGUE Experience, "Toxic" Fans, Breaking Batman's No Kill Rule, & More

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder was a guest on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, and the divisive filmmaker discussed a range of topics, including several of his DC-based projects.

Snyder touches on his experiences working on Justice League and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and how the studio's insistence that he make certain cuts led to his reputation as the "director's cut guy." He also mentions that he found it very difficult to secure a PG-13 rating for BVS because the ratings board simply didn't "like the idea of Batman and Superman fighting."

Speaking of The Dark Knight, Snyder weighs in on the debate surrounding the iconic DC Comics hero's "no kill rule."

"If you don't test the morality of the character, then it's dead. It can't evolve, it can't move, it can only answer questions that doesn't break canon, and that's not the way to treat these legendary characters"

Snyder also delves into the negative perceptions of his fanbase, and while he acknowledges that there is a toxic element, he praises their passion and the fact that they saved lives by raising more than $600,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention after his daughter, Autumn, took her own life.

You can check out the full video below, and we also have some shorter clips.