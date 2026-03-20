Marvel Studios Dates Three Mystery Films For 2028/2029 & Removes Two From The Schedule

The Age of Mutants is nearly upon us... or, so we think!

It's being reported that Walt Disney Studios has added three untitled Marvel Studios films to their release calendar for 2028 and 2029, while also removing two dates from their 2028 schedule.

Marvel Studios' updated release calendar, including the three new dates, is now as follows:

July 31, 2026 (Spider-Man: Brand New Day - co-production with Sony Pictures)

- co-production with Sony Pictures) December 18, 2026 (Avengers: Doomsday)

December 17, 2027 (Avengers: Secret Wars)

May 5, 2028

July 28, 2028 (NEW)

December 15, 2028

May 4, 2029 (NEW)

July 13, 2029 (NEW)

Meanwhile, the following dates have been dropped from their calendar:

February 18, 2028

November 10, 2028

While the releases are several years out, it doesn't hurt to put our speculation hats on and make some educated guesses on what's coming up next for Marvel Studios in Phase Seven and beyond.

The May 2028 date has been frequently mentioned as a potential launch date for Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot, which has Jake Schreier directing and Michael Lesslie penning the script.

So, if the X-Men are kicking off the 2028 summer movie season, we wouldn't mind wagering that the July 2028 date may have instead been reserved for Black Panther 3, which has Academy Award-winner Ryan Coogler already set to return with Denzel Washington rumored to join in a villainous role. Many assumed it would arrive in February 2028, which would mark the ten-year anniversary of the first film, but moving back for a summer debut would also be a strong option, especially during a weekend that has consistently been a winner for Marvel Studios.

Doctor Strange 3 is also a very real possibility, but there hasn't been as much movement there compared to the Black Panther threequel, so we'd lean BP3 over DS3, although everything is subject to change.

An alternate option would be a Spider-Man: Brand New Day sequel, although Disney doesn't often bookmark dates for Sony, so that's probably a bit of a stretch, although we wouldn't be surprised if it ends up happening. If Brand New Day is as big as we're all anticipating, it's highly likely Sony will want to get a follow-up out sooner than later, although it will be dependent on star Tom Holland's schedule since he is expected to be a major part of Avengers: Secret Wars.

December 2028 remains a mystery, but we'd imagine it'll be a monumental event of sorts, especially since it would be coming on the heels of Doomsday and Secret Wars opening in the 2026 and 2027 windows, both of which are expected to have massive winters, so we wouldn't necessarily be shocked if X-Men ends up dropping here.

As for 2029, with the Mutant Saga incoming, we'd imagine, or at least hope, that we'll be getting some mutant action here, but it's hard to say. There's a strong chance a Fantastic Four: First Steps sequel will be in the cards,maybe Deadpool 4, but other options also include Midnight Sons, Blade, and/or a Wolverine spin-off.