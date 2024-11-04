HIT MAN Star Glen Powell Spotted On Set Of Edgar Wright's THE RUNNING MAN; Movie's Logo Revealed

Courtesy of Mail Online (via SFFGazette.com), we have a first look at Twisters star Glen Powell as The Running Man's Ben Richards. The character was originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 classic which, like this movie, is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright helms this new take which has assembled an impressive cast including Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Katy O'Brian, Emilia Jones, and Michael Cera. None of them were present on set (at least not yet).

What do these photos shsw up? As you'll see by following the link in the X post below, Powell was spotted in costume at London's iconic Battersea Power Station. Dressed in an 80s-inspired ensemble, he's also surrounded by cars inspired by that period and uniformed guards teasing The Running Man's police state setting.

A masked character was also shown on the run, though it's unclear who that is. Look closely in the photos shared by the newspaper and you'll also spot the remake's logo.

"It was so fun for me because I searched 'Edgar Wright' in my email the other day, writing 'Edgar,'" Powell said of the project earlier this year. "We’ve been going back and forth on script stuff, and it’s so fun. The world that Edgar’s developed on this thing is just outrageous. It’s so good."

"And really, we’re just both such big fans of the Stephen King book, and it’s going to be a great character. I’m so fired up about it. But I searched my email, and I searched Edgar Wright in my email, and it came up: I had a wish list of directors that I wanted to work with in 2008 when I moved out to LA that I sent my agent at the time - and Edgar Wright is literally number one."

He added, "I’m such an Edgar Wright man. And so, the fact that I get to work with him right now is just so damn cool."

It is 2025, and reality TV has progressed to the point where people are willing to wager their lives in exchange for a chance at enormous wealth. Ben Richards is desperate. He needs money to treat his daughter's illness. His last chance is entering a game show called The Running Man.

The Running Man is set to be released on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned for updates as we have them!