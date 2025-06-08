Scarlett Johansson Narrowly Avoids Becoming A Dino's Dinner In First JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Clip

The first full clip from Jurassic World Rebirth has been released, and it finds Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and her team attempting to get a DNA sample from a gigantic Mosasaurus...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 08, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We're now less than a month away from the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, and Universal Pictures (via IGN) has released a thrilling first clip from the latest instalment in the mega-successful franchise.

The scene finds Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and her crew attempting to get a DNA sample from a Mosasaurus, which is obviously much easier said than done. As Bennett lines up her shot, the gigantic aquatic dino spins right into the path of the ship, knocking her overboard.

As Zora hangs on for dear life, we get a great shot of the Mosasaurus glaring at her from just beneath the surface.

Here's what Johansson had to say about her lifelong love of the franchise during CinemaCon back in March.

“It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie. This time I went to Steven Spielberg directly and told him I’ll play any role, even if I was eaten in the first five minutes. So it’s an incredible honor to be here.” She also said that she was determined to, "put the scares back into Jurassic." 

The Jurassic World movies never had a problem packing theaters despite mixed reviews, but Dominion was viewed by many as a low point for the franchise. Can Rebirth get fans back on board?

Check out the new clip at the link below.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Featurette Includes Tense New T-Rex Attack And Mutadon Footage
Scarlett Johansson Goes From Being An Avenger To Battling Dinos On New JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Posters
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/8/2025, 3:33 PM
Time comes for us all.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/8/2025, 3:33 PM
I've noticed ageism isn't exactly that big a deal anymore. Scarlett is 40 Gal Gadot is 40, many of these actresses and actors are playing roles typically played by younger performers. I dunno if it's a lack of Star power with the upcoming actors or what. Nice to see the stigma fading though.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/8/2025, 3:38 PM
Dominion was so baaaaad, so bad that I cannot get excited for anything else from the franchise. Sure it’s a reboot and it has Garrett Edward’s but it the same shit ass producers behind it rushing the production to make a buck

View Recorder