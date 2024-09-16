THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson's MICKEY 17 Dies - A Lot - In First Teaser For Bong Joon-Ho's Sci-Fi Movie

Warner Bros. has released the first footage from Bong Joon-ho's upcoming sci-fi comedy, Mickey 17, which stars The Batman's Robert Pattinson in the title role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2024 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Bong Joon-ho fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from the Award-winning Parasite director's next project for quite a while, and the first teaser for Mickey 17 has now been released online ahead of tomorrow's full trailer.

The (supposedly loose) adaptation of Edward Ashton’s best-selling novel, Mickey7, stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman) as the title character, who is repeatedly cloned to help with the colonization of a dangerous ice-planet.

Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also star.

According to the book's synopsis: "A disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey7. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal… and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."

The social media reactions following the trailer's premiere at CinemaCon earlier this year were all over the place, with some expressing excitement at the prospect of Joon-ho helming a somewhat goofy sci-fi comedy, and others making fun of several aspects of the footage - including the voice Pattinson uses for his character(s), which was described as a mixture between "Tweety-Pie and Joe Pesci."

Have a look, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Mickey 17 was originally scheduled to hit theaters earlier this year, but was later pushed to March 31, 2025.

On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein.

Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7.

That is, if he can just keep from dying for good.

Related:

View Recorder