SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Producer Takes Aim At Jimmy Kimmel's "Tired And Lazy" Oscar Joke

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller has made it clear he didn't appreciate Jimmy Kimmel's animation jab during Sunday night's Oscars, dismissing his comments as "tired and lazy."

By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2024 09:03 AM EST
Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was tasked with hosting the 96th Academy Awards this weekend, but his opening monologue drew mixed reviews (as did his hosting skills in general).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller has hit back at Kimmel for his gag about this year's "Best Animated Feature" contenders, making it clear he didn't appreciate his apparent dismissal of the genre.

During the show, Kimmel said, "Please raise your hand if you let your kid fill out this part of the ballot." The insinuation was that these movies don't matter because they're made for children, something anyone who has seen the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron would surely dispute. 

The latter won the award, of course, but that had little to do with Miller's frustrations. 

"Animation is not a genre for children it is a medium for people and that medium is film," he stated. "Just a reminder a propos of nothing." Later, the filmmaker - who directed The LEGO Movie alongside Phil Lord - added, "For those confused, the 'nothing' was yet another 'this category is for kids' joke at the Oscars, which at this point is just tired and lazy."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may have missed out on an Oscar, but it still took home seven Annie Awards and a Critics' Choice Award. It was also nominated for three Golden Globes, only to once again lose out to The Boy and the Heron.

The movie earned $691 million at the worldwide box office but its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, remains undated due to delays caused by last year's Hollywood strikes. Check out Miller's X posts below.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The movie stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital and Blu-ray. 

mountainman - 3/13/2024, 9:07 AM
Jimmy Kimmel’s entire career has been “tired and lazy”. The last time that dude was even in the same room as something funny was when he was in the Man Show, and he was by far the less funny host of that show.
Shivermetimbers - 3/13/2024, 9:28 AM
@mountainman - Jimmy Kimmel is such a hypocrite and as you said, not funny at all. So tired of him.
JakeDaSnakkke - 3/13/2024, 9:29 AM
@mountainman - reminding him of The Man Show would cause him to burst into flames
Doomsday8888 - 3/13/2024, 9:09 AM
I don't know how much we should blame Kimmel (they have these shitty ass jokes written for em, right?) cause i really DID NOT like his jab at RDJ either.

Good thing Downey is based and played it cool but still...wtf man.
IronMan616 - 3/13/2024, 9:36 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I did not like that either.
supermanrex - 3/13/2024, 9:41 AM
@Doomsday8888 - i think RDJ was in on it. there seemed to be a timing thing going on there.
Doomsday8888 - 3/13/2024, 9:43 AM
@supermanrex
The Will Smith slap makes me doubt it.
DudeGuy - 3/13/2024, 9:12 AM
I’m sure he’ll cry about it seeing as how he can’t handle criticism. Prime example of someone who can give it but can’t take it.
IAmAHoot - 3/13/2024, 9:15 AM
The irony that this message board is about to seem like it's full of children...
Fares - 3/13/2024, 9:19 AM
Is it a tired joke? Sure. Should we take it seriously? I don't think so.
DocSpock - 3/13/2024, 9:20 AM

Kimmel is what happens to hipsters who age out. Most of his fans have aged out of his usually unfunny humor too.

He's yesterday's news.

On the other hand, I don't care much for animated stuff either other than watching classic Disney movies with the youngling weasels of my family.
bobevanz - 3/13/2024, 9:20 AM
Some Boomer wrote that line, they all think animated means My Little Pony. And yes bronies are weird! If you're a grownup and you like simping over little girls toys, you might be a weirdo lol
tmp3 - 3/13/2024, 9:22 AM
I agree with Miller, but Hollywood clearly agrees with Kimmel. You look at something like Mario or the new Megamind and it’s pretty clear that 90% of modern American animation is being made exclusively for kids. Which is sad because when you look at stuff like The Boy & The Heron, Spider-Verse and even a bulk of Pixar’s work, then it’s very clear just how powerful a format it can be for story-telling
Shivermetimbers - 3/13/2024, 9:30 AM
@tmp3 - You make a good point, but it would be disingenuous to claim that into the spider verse was not meant for kids as well. Sure, adults can enjoy it too, but it is meant for kids.
Kadara - 3/13/2024, 9:43 AM
@tmp3 - This is the most rational comment on here.
tmp3 - 3/13/2024, 9:46 AM
@Shivermetimbers - I think Spider-Verse is a lot like The Incredibles, where it feels universal in its appeal - but one which works for adults as well as it works for kids. It doesn’t feel any less adult than the live-action films; it feels like war & peace compared to TASM 2 haha
GhostDog - 3/13/2024, 9:25 AM
Kimmel has never been funny so there's that too
LeDiableBlanc - 3/13/2024, 9:26 AM
Good grief, a comedian made a joke. The softness of some people.
pyramosteu - 3/13/2024, 9:27 AM
The difference between Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Kimmel is comedy
LSHF - 3/13/2024, 9:32 AM
They tell jokes by making negative remarks about people, places and things. A lot of it "is" tired and lazy, but it's a format that works, so they keep doing it.
IronMan616 - 3/13/2024, 9:35 AM
Jimmy Kimmel is a hack and he's on Epstein's list.
I invite anyone saying animation is for kids to watch berserk, then come and see me again.
Matchesz - 3/13/2024, 9:55 AM
Kimmel is about as funny as Trevor Noah. Both are unfunny comedians created from woke culture, and both are always crying about Trump. Man wasnt even at the Oscars or had anything to do with it and Kimmel still brought him up. Us regular people would like the price of living to come down why are these rich snobs so against it?
DrReedRichards - 3/13/2024, 10:00 AM
Elitist ignorance.

