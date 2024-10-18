MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Reveals Impressive Transformation For Upcoming Role As Boxer Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney has become known for her bombshell looks and, despite Madame Web's failings earlier this year, hits like Anyone But You and Immaculate have made her one of Hollywood's most bankable young stars.

Now, Sweeney has showcased her physical transformation to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming untitled biopic.

After paparazzi photos of the actor were circulated on social media, Sweeney took to Instagram (via TheRingReport.com) to confirm she's playing Martin in a movie being directed by David Michod.

For those of you who aren't aware, Martin competed between 1989 and 2012 and was crowned world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009. In 2010, the boxer was stabbed and shot her by husband, James Martin, but miraculously survived. He's now serving a 25-year prison sentence for attempted second-degree murder.

Ben Foster is playing James, while the rest of the cast includes Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, and Tony Cavalero. The project has seen Martin designed as the "female Rocky."

"Well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film [I'm] working on right now," Sweeney shared on Instagram. "Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman - a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring."

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon."

Sweeney is near-unrecognisable, especially when you compare her to other recent roles in the likes of Anyone But You and Euphoria. However, she's already shown she's willing to subvert expectations, something apparent from her role as a nun in horror movie Immaculate.

Rumours continue to swirl that Sweeney will join the MCU as Spider-Man 4's Black Cat, something which would work well given how small a role she played as Spider-Woman in Madame Web.

"The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved," she previously said of Madame Web. "I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride."

"To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there," Sweeney added. "Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella."

Take a closer look at Sweeney's transformation - including some undeniably impressive muscles - below.