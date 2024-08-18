RUMOR: Sydney Sweeney Offered The Role Of Black Cat In SPIDER-MAN 4

Another day, another Sydney Sweeney casting rumor, and this time the highly in-demand young Anyone But You star is said to have been offered the chance to play a character she has been fan-cast as for quite some time.

According to My Time To Shine Hello, Sweeney has the offer to play Black Cat in Spider-Man 4.

Of course, Sweeney has already appeared in Sony Pictures' Madame Web as Spider-Woman, but we have previously heard that she has had talks with Marvel Studios about a different role. Also, Madame Web's dismal box office performance means a sequel is highly unlikely, and we don't see Sony or Marvel deciding to revisit those characters in any other projects.

How much stock should we put in this? Sweeney is a hot commodity in Hollywood, so we'd have no problem believing that Marvel would reach out and attempt to bring her back into the fold as Felicia Hardy. That said, this particular "insider" has become a lot less trustworthy of late after breaking some pretty significant scoops last year.

What do you think? Would you like to see Sydney Sweeney suit-up as Black Cat in the next Spider-Man movie? Drop us a comment down below.

Rumors aside, we still know very little about how Spider-Man 4 is shaping up. Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige are believed to have had some disagreements when it comes to the overall plot, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller story. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

Holland will, of course, return as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ, but the actor is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.