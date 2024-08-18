RUMOR: Sydney Sweeney Offered The Role Of Black Cat In SPIDER-MAN 4

There are several Sydney Sweeney rumors doing the rounds at the moment, & we can now add another to the list, as the highly in-demand Euphoria star is said to be in line to play Black Cat in Spider-Man 4.

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 18, 2024 08:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Another day, another Sydney Sweeney casting rumor, and this time the highly in-demand young Anyone But You star is said to have been offered the chance to play a character she has been fan-cast as for quite some time.

According to My Time To Shine Hello, Sweeney has the offer to play Black Cat in Spider-Man 4.

Of course, Sweeney has already appeared in Sony Pictures' Madame Web as Spider-Woman, but we have previously heard that she has had talks with Marvel Studios about a different role. Also, Madame Web's dismal box office performance means a sequel is highly unlikely, and we don't see Sony or Marvel deciding to revisit those characters in any other projects.

How much stock should we put in this? Sweeney is a hot commodity in Hollywood, so we'd have no problem believing that Marvel would reach out and attempt to bring her back into the fold as Felicia Hardy. That said, this particular "insider" has become a lot less trustworthy of late after breaking some pretty significant scoops last year.

What do you think? Would you like to see Sydney Sweeney suit-up as Black Cat in the next Spider-Man movie? Drop us a comment down below.

Who Could Sydney Sweeney Play in the MCU's Next 'Spider-Man?'

Rumors aside, we still know very little about how Spider-Man 4 is shaping up. Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige are believed to have had some disagreements when it comes to the overall plot, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller story. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

Holland will, of course, return as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ, but the actor is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/18/2024, 8:47 PM
I can see it.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/18/2024, 8:47 PM
She was made for it. Stop screwing around and make it happen
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/18/2024, 8:49 PM
If there's one way to get over boy-bodied Fake MJ, it's swinging around on rooftops with DAAAAAAAMN Sidney Sweeney in a skin-tight body suit.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/18/2024, 8:50 PM
Just a heads up, but I would highly recommend going to Syd's Insta page immediately. You're welcome.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2024, 8:56 PM
Honestly , part of this does feel like wishful thinking since Sydney is a popular choice for the role but I can also see MS approaching her given her rising profile so we’ll see…

If true then I think she could pull it off even thought she wouldn’t be my first choice tbh (that’s Anya Taylor Joy).

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/18/2024, 8:57 PM
If Spider-Man 4 is indeed a street level movie with Daredevil. Black Cat would work as a hired thief for Fisk. Maybe the villain could be Chameleon. Timothy Olyphant anyone?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/18/2024, 9:02 PM
How can anyone be cast for something that doesn't even have a director yet?
User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/18/2024, 9:02 PM
Marvel knows Sony dropped the ball. They wanna second crack at keeping her around for awhile. Would like Spider Man 4 to be its own thing. We don’t need 4 Spider-Man’s in this movie. Let tobey finish his Story.

