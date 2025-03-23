SPIDER-MAN 4 Casting Call May Reveal New Details On Sadie Sink's Character, Female Villain &... The Osborns?

The Spider-Man 4 rumors have been picking up steam since it was announced that Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the movie in a mysterious lead role, and a new casting call doing the rounds online (via Daniel Richtman) has amped speculation up to another level.

Sink's character is described as "a sharp and free-spirited woman with a mysterious past. Strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated."

Any number of Marvel Comics heroes and villains could potentially fit the bill here. There's been some chatter about Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, but the prevailing theory is that Sink will play a new take on Mary Jane Watson. The X-Men's Jean Grey is another possibility, but it's looking increasingly likely that this initial rumor sprang from crossed wires about which project Sink was in talks for.

As for the female villain we've been hearing about, Marvel/Sony are said to be looking for someone in their "30s-50s, any ethnicity. A powerful and imposing figure. Seeking an actress with strong and commanding screen presence and depth. Negotiation with someone (doesn't say who)."

Jeff Sneider recently hinted that Succession star Sarah Snook might be in negotiations for this role after Anne Hathaway passed on the offer. We still don't know which character this is, but the details we do have may support speculation that Tom Holland's wall-crawler will face off against Adriana Soria, aka Spider-Queen.

The rest of the casting call reads:

New Male Role – A resourceful young man in his early 20s.

New Male Role – 30s-50s, any ethnicity. A no-nonsense authority figure who sees the world in black and white. Loyal, determined, and willing to cross lines to maintain order.

Some fans are convinced that these breakdowns refer to Norman and Harry Osborn, which really wouldn't be much of a stretch. Green Goblin is by far Spider-Man's best-known foe, and while Willem Dafoe did reprise his role from Sam Raimi's original movie for No Way Home, a new actor is sure to take over as the MCU's version of Gobby at some point.

By the same token, Harry Osborn has always been an important part of the Spider-Man mythos, and the studios have a perfect opportunity to introduce the character as one of Peter's new college pals in this fourth film.

There are obviously numerous other possibilities, and there's always a chance that these two will be brand-new characters that haven't appeared in the comics. What do you make of this casting call? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.