SPIDER-MAN 4's Working Title Has Been Revealed And It's Generating Some Major Gwen Stacy Speculation

Despite rumblings that Spider-Man 4's shooting start date could be delayed (we've heard that Jeff Sneider is, once again, way off base on this one), the movie now has a working title.

The Cosmic Circus has learned that the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production is being shot under the name "Blue Oasis" with Blaze Film, Inc. being used as its production company. What, if any, significance does this working title have?

Well, Spider-Man: No Way Home was dubbed "Serenity Now," so we wouldn't put too much stock in any theories you see floating around.

However, the site has correctly pointed out that the Blue Oasis colour bears a striking resemblance to the imagery used in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Blue comic book series. The series revisited the story of how Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy met and fell in love, and with Spidey reportedly heading to college, it's possible he'll finally meet Earth-616's Gwen in Spider-Man 4.

As a footnote, the report adds, "Our sources confirmed that once again, the events of the next Spider-Man film will take place AFTER Avengers: Doomsday, meaning it will not be a prequel to the events of the upcoming Avengers film."

While this working title shouldn't be taken as any sort of confirmation that Gwen will appear in the movie, there have been rumblings this week about Madelyn Cline joining Tom Holland and Zendaya in the movie.

At the time, many fans were quick to point out what a good fit she'd be for Felicia Hardy/Black Cat. However, an argument could definitely be made that Cline would be a great Gwen Stacy as well. We'll have to wait and see.

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said during a recent podcast appearance. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Holland added, "Obviously, one of the things to like bear in mind with Marvel is that there is, your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like, and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.