SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature One Of The MCU's Biggest-Ever Practical Action Scenes

Following the news that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a co-starring role, new details have emerged about what sounds like an epic action scene in the movie.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, via Discord, Marvel Studios is looking to deliver "one of the MCU's biggest, if not the biggest, stunt sequences for [Spider-Man: Brand New Day]."

It's expected to take upwards of a month to shoot and will be a practical sequence, though that doesn't mean The Hulk can't be added in after the fact seeing as the Jade Giant is typically portrayed through motion-capture on set.

The scene will be filmed outside in what, in the movie, will be a heavily populated area (suggesting this fight will play out in the streets of New York), and understandably, there's expected to be a large amount of safety coordination.

This sounds incredible, no pun intended, and with rumours swirling about an international shoot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we can only speculate about what the web-slinger will be getting up to in this movie. Frustratingly, while there are plenty of wild claims out there, official details are few and far between.

Still, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm, we perhaps shouldn't be surprised that he has big plans for the movie's action scenes.

Talking about his current place in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo has shared, "Kevin [Feige] was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies.'"

"'We'll never give you a standalone Hulk...I don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen],'" he said of Feige's promise to him. "So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?' As far as I know. [when asked if it's still true that Marvel Studios doesn't want to do a Hulk movie.] I can talk more about it, but I've been told not to."

Many fans have grown tired of Smart Hulk, and there have been hints that Joe Fixit or Maestro could be next. If Mister Negative is indeed in play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, then he could be the one who brings the Green Goliath's savage side back to the forefront.

Every MCU Spider-Man movie has a guest star, and this effort stands a chance of rehabilitating The Hulk's image heading into Avengers: Doomsday.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.