SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature One Of The MCU's Biggest-Ever Practical Action Scenes

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature One Of The MCU's Biggest-Ever Practical Action Scenes

Earlier today, we learned that The Hulk is being lined up for a co-starring role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, new details have emerged about plans for one of the MCU's biggest action scenes...

News
By JoshWilding - May 26, 2025 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Following the news that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a co-starring role, new details have emerged about what sounds like an epic action scene in the movie. 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, via Discord, Marvel Studios is looking to deliver "one of the MCU's biggest, if not the biggest, stunt sequences for [Spider-Man: Brand New Day]." 

It's expected to take upwards of a month to shoot and will be a practical sequence, though that doesn't mean The Hulk can't be added in after the fact seeing as the Jade Giant is typically portrayed through motion-capture on set. 

The scene will be filmed outside in what, in the movie, will be a heavily populated area (suggesting this fight will play out in the streets of New York), and understandably, there's expected to be a large amount of safety coordination. 

This sounds incredible, no pun intended, and with rumours swirling about an international shoot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we can only speculate about what the web-slinger will be getting up to in this movie. Frustratingly, while there are plenty of wild claims out there, official details are few and far between.

Still, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm, we perhaps shouldn't be surprised that he has big plans for the movie's action scenes. 

Talking about his current place in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo has shared, "Kevin [Feige] was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies.'"

"'We'll never give you a standalone Hulk...I don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen],'" he said of Feige's promise to him. "So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?' As far as I know. [when asked if it's still true that Marvel Studios doesn't want to do a Hulk movie.] I can talk more about it, but I've been told not to."

Many fans have grown tired of Smart Hulk, and there have been hints that Joe Fixit or Maestro could be next. If Mister Negative is indeed in play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, then he could be the one who brings the Green Goliath's savage side back to the forefront.

Every MCU Spider-Man movie has a guest star, and this effort stands a chance of rehabilitating The Hulk's image heading into Avengers: Doomsday.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Looking For A Harris Dickinson-Type - Could It Be Harry Osborn?
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Looking For A "Harris Dickinson-Type" - Could It Be Harry Osborn?
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Reasons The Scorpion Will Make The Perfect Next Foe For The Web-Slinger
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Reasons The Scorpion Will Make The Perfect Next Foe For The Web-Slinger

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ntwrk
ntwrk - 5/26/2025, 2:48 PM
Thirst.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/26/2025, 2:53 PM
This ARTICLE Is Better than the Cassidy one that came first ..Way to go Wilding..keep It up buddy true Comicbpokmovie fans got your back AND Pablo LYLE too
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/26/2025, 2:54 PM
Thecond
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/26/2025, 2:59 PM
Give spiderman his own movie challenge
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/26/2025, 3:09 PM
@Nonameforme - Never...he Is the only profitable Character on the MCU besides Deadpool..Holland Will carry other B listers for the rest of His life
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/26/2025, 3:08 PM
Dare I believe we might get black costume Spidey, grey Hulk and brown/maroon-tan costume Wolverine in one film? Perhaps with a Punisher cameo? The best of the late 80s all in one movie!? 🙏🏼
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 5/26/2025, 3:17 PM
Ruffalo's Hulk is a terrible bore. It's just a CGI vehicle for Ruffalo to do his Seinfeld in a Hulk body.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/26/2025, 3:19 PM
@PartyKiller - Unless… and stay with me here… when he becomes grey Hulk he’s actually played by someone else. To demonstrate the extreme nature of his split personality disorder. Aaand… you make the actor (who is all CGI anyway) Eric fricking Bana. Boom! 💥

Mic drop. 🎤
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/26/2025, 3:17 PM
I don’t really care about practical vs CG quite honestly, but it sounds ambitious. Hoping they stick the landing
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/26/2025, 3:29 PM
Spider-Man scorpion fight scene in the snow?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2025, 3:32 PM
Interesting…

It sounds certainly ambitious so I hope it sticks the landing!!.

I wonder if it’s a rampaging Hulk sequence if he’s in it caused by Mister Negative perhaps upsetting the balance within Banner hence Spidey has to stop him?.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/26/2025, 3:36 PM
The more practical effects the better.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/26/2025, 3:46 PM
Marvel Studios Make It Happen

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder