SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa Celebrates Lobo Casting Alongside Fan-Favorite Choi For New WONDER WOMAN

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow star Jason Momoa has shared a video celebrating his casting as Lobo, and he's joined by the fan-favourite pick for the DCU's Wonder Woman, Adria Arjona. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jan 04, 2025 11:01 AM EST

Earlier this week, the news broke that Aquaman and Justice League star Jason Momoa will play Lobo in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. We'd long expected the actor to get a new role in the DCU and this was the most obvious next step after Arthur Curry. 

The actor took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate his new comic book movie role again by smoking a cigar and showing off a script that says "For Lobo's Eyes Only" on the front. 

Momoa was joined by Andor and Hit Man star Adria Arjona, a hugely popular choice for the role of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the DCU. However, that's not why she's there; as you may already be aware, Momoa and Arjona are dating and went public with their relationship last May.

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted (well, revamped), a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios; the threequel was shelved and Gal Gadot was let go.

So, if James Gunn is indeed searching for a new Wonder Woman, we can't think of a better choice...

In other social media news, Guardians of the Galaxy star Mikaela Hoover has confirmed she's playing Superman's Cat Grant with a photo revealing that she was recently gifted a signed copy of the character's first appearance by Dan Jurgens. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it follows on June 26, 2026.

campblood
campblood - 1/4/2025, 11:10 AM
I just hope the new Wonder Woman does some badass lasso action like kratos with the blades of chaos
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/4/2025, 11:12 AM
DCU

Continue the hype train
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/4/2025, 11:12 AM
Who is Choi? A Korean Wonder Woman? Interesting!
GameOn
GameOn - 1/4/2025, 11:12 AM
“SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa” sounds funny
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/4/2025, 11:13 AM
I honestly think given some of her recent performances , I could see her as Diana in the DCU…

User Comment Image

If she does end up getting the role somehow then I wouldn’t mind it.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/4/2025, 11:19 AM
He smashing
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/4/2025, 11:31 AM
This woman looks nothing like Wonder Woman aside from having dark hair and a decent figure....must we have a repeat of Gal Gadot (although I am sure Adria Arjona is a better actress, but that isn't saying much)?

Mikaela Hoover looks more like Wonder Woman than her.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/4/2025, 11:37 AM
My pick is still Mellisanthi Mahut…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

