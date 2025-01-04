SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa Celebrates Lobo Casting Alongside Fan-Favorite Choi For New WONDER WOMAN

Earlier this week, the news broke that Aquaman and Justice League star Jason Momoa will play Lobo in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. We'd long expected the actor to get a new role in the DCU and this was the most obvious next step after Arthur Curry.

The actor took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate his new comic book movie role again by smoking a cigar and showing off a script that says "For Lobo's Eyes Only" on the front.

Momoa was joined by Andor and Hit Man star Adria Arjona, a hugely popular choice for the role of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the DCU. However, that's not why she's there; as you may already be aware, Momoa and Arjona are dating and went public with their relationship last May.

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted (well, revamped), a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios; the threequel was shelved and Gal Gadot was let go.

So, if James Gunn is indeed searching for a new Wonder Woman, we can't think of a better choice...

In other social media news, Guardians of the Galaxy star Mikaela Hoover has confirmed she's playing Superman's Cat Grant with a photo revealing that she was recently gifted a signed copy of the character's first appearance by Dan Jurgens.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it follows on June 26, 2026.