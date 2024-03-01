DC Comics Artist Clay Mann Combines His Artwork With SUPERMAN's DCU Logo In Must-See Mashup

We finally know what the Man of Steel's new logo looks like for James Gunn's Superman, and DC Comics artist Clay Mann (Action Comics) has now shared his take on that. Take a closer look after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2024 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Yesterday marked the Man of Tomorrow's official birthday, and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn celebrated the occasion - and the beginning of principal photography - by sharing a first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's version of the iconic superhero. 

The response has been largely positive but, until we get a proper look at the suit from head to toe (trunks or no trunks?!), it's hard to say how fans will react. 

In the meantime, DC Comics artist Clay Mann has edited one of his most iconic Superman pieces to reflect the hero's new chest logo. That yellow outline has been a big talking point online, as has the clear inspiration from Mark Waid and Alex Ross' classic Kingdom Come

It works pretty well on the page, don't you think? 

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be - coincidentally and unplanned - Superman's birthday," Gunn said on Instagram yesterday evening. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy."

"By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN," he added. "Making our way to you July 2025."

It feels like we're on the cusp of entering a new era of storytelling with the hero, and the hope at Warner Bros. will be that this Superman movie soars at the box office in ways Superman Returns and Man of Steel struggled to. 

Check out Mann's take on the new logo in the X post below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. 

It's also been confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer John Murphy will provide the reboot's score (he's spent several months working on it, meaning Gunn will use his music on set). 

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Leaked Set Photos Fool The Internet; Director James Gunn Responds
TheVandalore - 3/1/2024, 8:43 AM
hm.
TheVandalore - 3/1/2024, 8:44 AM
was he rushing the S? Kinda sloppy lol
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 8:55 AM
@TheVandalore - I hate when people rush dat S!
TheVandalore - 3/1/2024, 8:56 AM
@lazlodaytona - it's all squiggly and the red color didn't even stay in the lines. Just looks like trash compared to the rest of the work. You can tell he just erased the old S he had super fast and draw and colored this quickly.
TheVandalore - 3/1/2024, 8:47 AM
One thing i wanna say though, the entire film should be shot during the golden hour, like in this illustration. Thats Metropolis to me.
Izaizaiza - 3/1/2024, 8:49 AM
@TheVandalore - Maybe not every shot, that might become unintentional comedy by the end.... But otherwise I agree 100%. Metropolis is a city of Hope, and nothing represents that like the golden hour
TheVandalore - 3/1/2024, 8:50 AM
@Izaizaiza - okay maybe not every lol
RegularPoochie - 3/1/2024, 8:49 AM
I like it.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 8:49 AM
Sweet , looks cool!!.



Going by the actual one , I kinda like how the symbol seems indented into the suit rather than elevated and on the shirt itself.

I don’t think that’s been in live action before.
IvanBadski - 3/1/2024, 8:49 AM
i really dont like the yellow outline, but i hope it looks better in the movie.
UniqNo - 3/1/2024, 8:56 AM
Tbh I'm not feeling the crest, but I'm sure a better whole shot at the suit will convince me.

It would be cool if we got a couple suits in the movie, similar to how in Superman and Lois he has the one his mom made him in the flash back. That way the pro tights crowd will be happy aswell if we get it but doesn't stick around.
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 8:58 AM
I'm waiting to see the official suit unveiling 100% on Corenswet before I judge and give opinions. Just hope I won't be as disappointed as when they put out the first official still for Man Of Steel. Ugh, that suit is freakin' terrible.

