DC Comics Artist Clay Mann Combines His Artwork With SUPERMAN's DCU Logo In Must-See Mashup

Yesterday marked the Man of Tomorrow's official birthday, and Superman : Legacy director James Gunn celebrated the occasion - and the beginning of principal photography - by sharing a first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's version of the iconic superhero.

The response has been largely positive but, until we get a proper look at the suit from head to toe (trunks or no trunks?!), it's hard to say how fans will react.

In the meantime, DC Comics artist Clay Mann has edited one of his most iconic Superman pieces to reflect the hero's new chest logo. That yellow outline has been a big talking point online, as has the clear inspiration from Mark Waid and Alex Ross' classic Kingdom Come.

It works pretty well on the page, don't you think?

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be - coincidentally and unplanned - Superman's birthday," Gunn said on Instagram yesterday evening. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy."

"By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN," he added. "Making our way to you July 2025."

It feels like we're on the cusp of entering a new era of storytelling with the hero, and the hope at Warner Bros. will be that this Superman movie soars at the box office in ways Superman Returns and Man of Steel struggled to.

Check out Mann's take on the new logo in the X post below.

As #Superman turns 86 I’m excited to see what @JamesGunn does with him! pic.twitter.com/jTVjrE8phx — CLAY MANN (@Clay_Mann_) March 1, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

It's also been confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer John Murphy will provide the reboot's score (he's spent several months working on it, meaning Gunn will use his music on set).

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.